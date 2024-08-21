Throwback To Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Tying The Knot For Second Time As Pop Star Files For Divorce On SYMBOLIC Date

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez, better known as JLo by her fans, is one of the most well-known actresses of all time, famous for her iconic roles, striking moves, and stunning looks, thanks to her Puerto Rican heritage, and for being a brand in herself. What's more interesting is how her love life has been as big as her star status.

The Atlas actress once again married actor Ben Affleck in 2022 in Georgia. The couple eloped and tied the knot officially in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16, 2022, making this wedding their second.

Lopez was dressed in a stunning white gown by Ralph Lauren, made in Italy. The groom wore a matching black and white tuxedo. The couple had previously dated from 2002 to 2004 and were engaged earlier, but they called it off. In 2021, they rekindled their relationship.

The couple once again grabbed the spotlight earlier this year as rumors swirled about tension in her marriage with Ben Affleck in the tabloids. “They’re still living separately,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE a few months ago. “She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.”

However, things clearly did not improve between the two, as in August 2024, Lopez finally filed for divorce on the 20th of the month without a lawyer.

“She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” says the insider. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been,” said a source according to reports from PEOPLE.

Coming to their family dynamics, while the duo did not have any children together, they have a blended family that includes Max and Emme, the 16-year-old twins Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, the kids Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Moreover, in her divorce filing, Lopez listed the couple's date of separation as April 26, 2024, as reported by PEOPLE. Previously, in June 2024, PEOPLE reported (around the same time when TMZ spotted Lopez enjoying a solo trip in Italy) that the duo was reportedly selling their $60 million Beverly Hills, California home.

They purchased the luxurious villa in cash for $60.85 million in May 2023 and are reportedly using realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to sell the home, requesting $65 million.

