Is Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's Potential Divorce Slowing Down Due To Their Cold Relationship? Here's What Sources Suggest

In the latest news related to singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck, it is said that their potential divorce procedure is allegedly being slowed down due to communication being closed between the two.

As reported by TMZ, the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer and Argo actor are not on common terms; their communication channels are closed, making it challenging to reach a divorce agreement.

Insiders who are equipped with direct information revealed to the aforementioned publication that both individuals are not communicating with each other, and this is resulting in their divorce procedure slowing down.

According to the sources, Affleck and Lopez have a prenuptial agreement, and the only asset that they share is their massive Beverly Hills mansion, which is currently up for sale. The house is on sale for USD 68 million.

The insiders told the publication that both individuals have not appointed a lawyer and are trying to have everything go through their respective business managers, who are attempting to ascertain the financial aspects of the divorce, but the situation is challenging as principals are not communicating.

Recently, a source close to the pair revealed to People Magazine that the issues between Affleck and Lopez are much deeper than their handling of one another’s fame in the industry.

The insider claimed, “The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true. There are deeper issues."

Advertisement

The source further added that Ben is more private and introspective. Lopez tries to “open her heart” to the world and to her fans, which makes both individuals different than each other. The source shared that it has been hard in the day-to-day relationship.

The insider also claimed that clashes in terms of styles, their action, and how they deal with issues have always been there, but nothing paused their love over the years.

Amid this drama, Lopez continues to receive backlash over her This Is Me…Now: A Love Story film online as many people shared their take. Many of the people who have worked with her or met her have been sharing their stories on how Lopez was allegedly rude or problematic in various instances toward them.

ALSO READ: ‘Our Hero’: Jennifer Lopez Pens Father's Day Post For Ben Affleck Amidst Reports Of Marital Troubles