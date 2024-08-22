Ben Affleck’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’ Ring Gift Loses Meaning As Couple Heads For Split

It seems that second chances in life can be fleeting when things aren't meant to work out. Recently, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's fast-paced love story has come to an end.

On April 26, 2024, J.Lo marked the end of their union by filing for divorce. After months of speculation and rumors about trouble brewing since May 2024 in their crumbling marriage, it seems like this chapter is finally coming to a close.

Fans once believed Bennifer (Jennifer + Ben) would last forever. Ben himself had promised his lady love that he would stick around for life, sealing the promise not only with his sacred wedding vows but also by engraving "not.going.anywhere" on the epic engagement ring he gifted Lopez when they were dating and she was his girlfriend.

Back in 2022, JLo said on The Zane Lowe Show that the ring was a constant reminder of his commitment and that the two were head over heels in love with each other. As per TMZ, the phrase meant so much to her that she named one of the tracks on her recent album This Is Me... Now after it.

For Lopez, the reassurance meant a lot especially after their first engagement did not clearly work out in 2003. However, according to PEOPLE Lopez opted not to use an attorney while filing her divorce and chose a legal process called pro se, which is a sign that she wanted the marriage and the proceedings to be over quickly.

Sources from several outlets claimed that the actress tried her best to work things out, however, even Affleck showed no interest in doing his part and reconciling with her.

Sources from TMZ claim that this time there is no way it shall work out and indeed things are over between them. In fact, things have gotten so bad they’re not even talking anymore.

Furthermore, an insider told People earlier this month, “They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” the next step in the divorce battle is to see what Affleck has to say about the proceedings. Meanwhile, Lopez will now prioritize her kids and focus on her upcoming projects.

The former couple do not have kids of their own but they have a blended family that includes Max and Emme, the 16-year-old twins Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, the children Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

