‘She Has No Choice’: Source Claims Jennifer Garner Is Picking Up Pieces Of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Broken Relationship’

Amid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marital troubles, the former's ex Jennifer Garner has stepped in to help him.

Jennifer Garner seemed determined to help her ex-husband Ben Affleck through his marital troubles as rumors surfaced of his impending divorce from his current wife, global star Jennifer Lopez. Garner had reportedly been visiting him a few times a week. The ex-couple shares three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

According to sources from OK! News, Amid Affleck's struggles, insiders revealed, "The last thing in the world Jen wanted to do was pick up the pieces of Ben and J. Lo’s broken relationship, but she had no choice."

Garner felt compelled to support Affleck, who was close to his breaking point. Another insider as mentioned by the aforementioned portal noted that the Alias actress had always doubted that Affleck and Lopez's rekindled relationship would work out and felt the need to be there for him.

Jennifer Garner on being there for ex-Ben Affleck during his rough patch

Sources from OK! News claimed Jennifer Garner does not want her ex-husband to go on a downward spiral, she won't let that happen. Furthermore, sources close to the actress, as mentioned by OK News also said, "Jen’s moved on from Ben as a husband, but because of the children they share, she’ll always feel responsible for him."

Moreover, the said site reported Garner is also worried that her ex's alleged marital problems could negatively affect his sobriety and sanity. Those to know her, claim, "Jen has a bit of a savior complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs and then to make sure Ben’s OK," a separate source added. "She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way."

More on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Last month, a separate source told the Daily Mail that Jennifer Lopez felt she had done everything she could to save her marriage to Ben Affleck, but their differences seemed non-negotiable. The couple was reportedly selling their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Before this news, Affleck was seen moving his belongings out of the Beverly Hills home he shared with Lopez. Things appeared to worsen for Bennifer fans as sources revealed that the actors had "been living separate lives" but were "not officially separated yet."

The insider added that Affleck and Lopez are now living separate lives. They initially entered their relationship with optimism, hoping things would improve, but they haven't.

The couple were engaged earlier, but they called it off, and again in 2021, they reunited and tied the knot. Bennifer ( Jennifer and Alleck together) fans were over the moon and it was a big scoop for the entertainment industry.

Neither of the two stars have publicly spoken out about the status of their relationship as of now.

