Jennifer Lopez Drops Glamorous Selfies Amid News Of Marriage Strain With Ben Affleck, No Wedding Ring Or Ben Necklace Spotted

Jennifer Lopez seemed to be aging backward, especially after her recent Instagram post! The Atlas actress looked as radiant as ever and shared a series of selfies on Instagram on July 20, 2024. She posed with a huge grin plastered on her face—a far different look from her recent appearances, given her marital woes with her husband, Ben Affleck.

Lopez can be seen lying in bed in two of the three photos, wearing a plunging white tank top with her glam mode on point, featuring a pair of Chanel hoops and a very glossy lip. “Today is gonna be a great day,” she captioned the carousel. “Happy Saturday, everybody.” Notably, her wedding and engagement rings were absent from her hands, as well as her beautiful Ben necklace.

What's the buzz around Jennifer Lopez's jewelry?

According to Page Six, she has a few pieces of jewelry honoring her husband, one of which is a gold necklace that spells out “BEN” with individual letter charms and a gold heart. She was seen wearing the bauble in 2021 and again in 2023.

Furthermore, In 2022, Lopez showed off a personalized necklace that spelled Jennifer & Ben” in cursive. The customizable 14k yellow gold necklace was bought from Jennifer Zeuner and cost a minimum of $176. However, since the couple rumors of trouble in paradise, Lopez has been spotted without all her symbolic jewels as of late.

In fact, she was spotted exiting an Equinox gym in the Hamptons on July 19 sporting a new Jennifer nameplate necklace instead of rest of the pieces.

What happened between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Previously, PEOPLE reported that the two have been living separately in Los Angeles while experiencing strain in their union. Meanwhile, a separate source told the Daily Mail that Lopez feels like she did all she could to save her marriage but seems like the differences between them are non-negotiable and difficult.

Furthermore, the duo also reportedly listed their $68 million estate publicly earlier this month after failing to unload the property off the market because they are allegedly heading for divorce.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged earlier, but they called it off, and again in 2021. Neither of the two stars have publicly spoken out about the status of their relationship as of now.

