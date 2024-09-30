Was Matt LeBlanc’s Days of Our Lives Character in Friends Inspired By Late Drake Hogestyn? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Friends star Matt LeBlanc portrayed Joey, the soap opera star, playing the role of Drake Ramoray in Days of Our Lives. While the character had its own personality on the show, the name “Drake” was inspired by the real Days of Our Lives actor, Drake Rogestyn.

The latter passed away on Saturday, September 28, after his battle with pancreatic cancer. The late actor played the iconic role of John Black in the TV show for nearly 40 years, from 1946 to 2024.

In Friends, LeBlanc’s soap opera character drew links with Rogestyn’s character in the real show, filled with character arcs, drama and rebirths in the storyline.

One of the most hilarious storylines for Drake Ramoray was his arguments with the writing team of his show, which led him to fall off the elevator, marking the end of his role. However, Joey’s Drake Ramoray returned to the show with a new brain before again taking an exit.

Though Rogestyn never commented on his character replica in Friends, his co-star, Alison Sweeny, revealed that she used to watch the sitcom, especially for Drake Ramoray’s character.

She has mentioned to an entertainment portal, "It was such a fun ongoing story to watch on Friends, and it made us laugh. It just had such a sense of humor about what we do, and we just loved it.”

Meanwhile, the Days of Our Lives page announced the death of the late actor on their social media account. Along with the picture of Rogestyn, the account wrote in the caption, "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn.”

It further read, He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones."

Sweeney, too, mourned the death of his co-star, calling him an “increadible man.” She further revealed that the late actor cared for all on the sets. She concluded by saying, “I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke and every hug."

Drake Hogestyn is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.

