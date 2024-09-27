Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Xander’s Deadly Plot Against Brady Be Exposed?

In Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 27, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) has a dangerous plan that’s on the brink of unraveling. After being caught in Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) bedroom by Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu), Xander’s shady intentions are slowly being revealed. With Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) stepping in to stop the lethal plot and Jada growing suspicious, Xander must now scramble to cover his tracks. But how much longer can he keep his murderous plot a secret? And will the consequences of his actions finally catch up with him?

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Xander’s web of lies is growing increasingly tangled. He claimed he was merely in Brady’s bedroom to show support after finding him passed out, but Jada Hunter isn’t buying it. Her instincts tell her something is off, and rightfully so. In reality, Xander had a much darker motive—he orchestrated a plan to drug Brady as part of a twisted revenge scheme. Xander’s henchman, Brian (Brian D. Cohen), was sent to incapacitate Brady, setting the stage for a fatal showdown. Xander intended to make it look like Brady took his own life, gun in hand, but things didn’t go as smoothly as he’d hoped.

Sarah Kiriakis, who’s caught in the middle of this mess, made a bold move to prevent Xander from carrying out his deadly plan. Although she managed to stop him from pulling the trigger on Brady, she hasn’t revealed the full extent of Xander’s plot to the authorities. Instead, it seems Sarah provided Jada with just enough information to throw her off Xander’s true motives. Sarah might have explained how Xander had previously attacked Brady at Basic Black and warned Jada that he could be on the verge of going through with it again. But did she go so far as to confess Xander’s plan to murder Brady? It seems unlikely, as Sarah continues to protect Xander—at least for now.

While Jada’s unexpected arrival at the scene prevents Xander from executing his grim intentions, his troubles are far from over. Over at the Kiriakis mansion, Sarah will confide in Fiona Cook (Serena Scott Thomas) about what really happened. She’ll reveal Xander’s near-fatal plan and how close he came to killing Brady. Fiona will undoubtedly be relieved that Sarah was able to stop him, but that relief will be short-lived. Sarah is also holding on to a memory from the night Fiona was run down—a memory that could implicate Fiona herself. As Sarah opens up about this recollection, will it incriminate Fiona or force her to face her own dark secrets?

Meanwhile, Brady will wake up after the drugging incident, confused and disoriented. He’ll struggle to piece together what happened, but he’ll soon recount the events to his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Brady will share his suspicions about Brian, the henchman involved, and how strangely he felt after their encounter. It won’t take long for Brady to start connecting the dots, and he might begin to suspect that Xander was behind the entire scheme. Will Brady uncover the truth before it’s too late, or will Xander manage to stay one step ahead?

Elsewhere in Salem, other characters are dealing with their own brewing conflicts. Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) will find herself falling for Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Thomas) again, despite their decision to remain friends. Their attempt to keep things platonic may be crumbling, and it could set the stage for a new chapter in their complicated relationship.

At the same time, Chanel DiMera (Raven Bowens) will be furious with Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) after he goes behind her back. Johnny’s jealousy is causing problems in their relationship, and Chanel won’t hold back when confronting him about it. Whether it’s interfering with a media push for the Body & Soul project or pressuring Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) for rewrites, Johnny’s actions are sure to make things worse. As Chanel and Johnny’s marriage hits rough waters, the stage is set for major drama ahead.

With Xander’s deadly plan foiled, tensions in Salem are only beginning to rise. As Sarah struggles with the weight of her secrets and Jada grows more suspicious, Xander’s fate hangs in the balance. Will his sinister plot against Brady finally come to light, or will he manage to stay ahead of the fallout? Meanwhile, Brady’s growing suspicions and other brewing conflicts promise more explosive drama in the days to come. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to see how these stories unfold.

