What Was Drake Hogestyn's Cause Of Death? All We Know As Days of Our Lives Star Passes Away At 70

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Drake Hogestyn, the longtime star of Days of Our Lives, died at 70. Hogestyn, who played the beloved character John Black for 38 years, died on September 28, 2024, one day before turning 71. The actor's family confirmed the news in a statement sent on social media by the popular soap opera.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” the family statement stated. “He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

Hogestyn's passing marks a remarkable career on Days of Our Lives, where his portrayal of John Black captivated audiences for decades and became one of the most iconic roles on daytime television.

Hogestyn first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1986, as the mysterious character known as The Pawn. Over time, his role grew into John Black, one of the show's most beloved and iconic characters.

Hogestyn's portrayal of John Black helped shape some of the show's most memorable plotlines, and his character's relationship with Dr. Marlena Evans, played by Deidre Hall, became a fan favorite.

Advertisement

In 2005, Hogestyn and Hall won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple, solidifying their place as one of daytime TV's most popular couples. Their on-screen chemistry and dramatic storylines have helped Days of Our Lives sustain its popularity throughout the years.

Alison Sweeney, Hogestyn's co-star, stated on Instagram that Drake was a great man. She described him as funny, generous, and thoughtful. He cared about every scene and each person.

He adored Days, and the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set. She stated her heart hurts for his family, who meant everything to him.

Aside from his acting career, Hogestyn was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He married his childhood sweetheart, Victoria Post, in 1986, and they were together for 37 years.

The Hogestyn family consists of four children (daughters Whitney, Alexandra, and Rachael, and son Ben), as well as seven grandkids.

The Hogestyns noted in their family statement that he was an incredible husband, father, papa, and actor. He enjoyed performing for the day audience and sharing the stage with the best cast, crew, and production team in the industry.

Advertisement

Many of Hogestyn's Days of Our Lives co-stars offered their condolences and shared fond memories of the actor. Kristian Alfonso wrote that she will always remember him as a wonderful parent, husband, and great friend, but most importantly as an awesome, passionate human being. She thanked Drake for the love he showed every day, on set and off. She wrote that he was always their hero.

ALSO READ: Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Quit Drinking Alcohol Nearly A Year Ago Because Of THIS Reason