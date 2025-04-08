Was Prince Harry NOT Aware of Father King Charles' Hospitalization? Source Claims They Didn't Want to 'Add to Drama'

Prince Harry was not informed in advance about King Charles III’s recent hospitalization, according to a new report. The Duke of Sussex only found out through the media, not directly from Buckingham Palace or his father’s team, The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson shared on A Right Royal Podcast from Hello! Magazine.

“My understanding is that they didn’t want to add to the drama,” Wilkinson stated during the April 4 episode. “They didn’t want to make it seem like it was more serious than it was.” He also said, “Whereas when [Charles] was diagnosed with cancer, they told Prince Harry before, and Harry flew back.” This time, however, Harry learned of the king’s hospital stay “through the news,” Wilkinson said.

King Charles was hospitalized on March 27 due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment. Buckingham Palace said he experienced temporary side effects that required a short hospital observation.

The palace also mentioned that King Charles’ afternoon engagements were postponed. After a brief stay, he returned to Clarence House to rest. The statement added that, as a precaution and following medical advice, the following day’s schedule would also be adjusted. The King extended his apologies to anyone who might be inconvenienced or disappointed by the changes.

Following his hospital observation, Charles left Clarence House the next day and traveled to Highgrove, the royal family’s private estate in Gloucestershire. He returned to work on April 1 and resumed his normal schedule.

The king’s brief hospitalization came just over a year after he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. The palace announced the diagnosis in February 2024, following a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

In his 2024 Christmas Day speech, King Charles spoke about his health and expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who had supported him. He offered heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses who had helped him and other family members through the challenges of illness. He also said he was deeply grateful to everyone who had shared kind words of sympathy and encouragement.

