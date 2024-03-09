'We Can't Do That To Her': Why Did Kylie Jenner Ask Media Outlet To Not Quote Stormi?

Kylie Jenner, mom of two, has asked the media outlets not to quote her daughter Stormi after the 6-year-old walks in on the interview. While in a conversation with the New York Times, the TV personality talked about being responsible and protective of her children, whom she shares with her ex, Travis Scott. The rapper and Jenner were in a relationship for six years, from 2017 to 2022. The couple welcomed two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire Webster, 2.

ALSO READ: ‘I Thrive In the Morning’: Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Her Life With Stormi And Aire

What Did Kylie Jenner Say About Keeping Her Children Away From The Media?

In an interview with the New York Times, Jenner revealed about Stormi, "We can't do that to her. She's innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn't know we're doing an interview, and then she has these quotes out in the open, and she's six years old. It's my responsibility to protect her."

Talking about how giving birth to her son influenced her style and fashion, Kylie said, "It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again. Then you get your body back, and you're like, 'Wait, the trends have changed.'"

Earlier this week, the co-founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared a glimpse of her morning routine in a TikTok video. She shared a glimpse of the pancakes she had prepared for her children.

Advertisement

Has Kylie Jenner's Way Of Dressing Changed After Getting Together With Timothee Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner addressed the fans, speculating about change in her fashion sense ever since entering into a relationship with Timothee Chalamet. Jenner revealed, "I don't know how I feel about that; I just don't want to talk about personal things."

The Kardashian star revealed that she is mainly focused on reading the comments on social media about her cosmetic products and the business. The reality TV personality shared that she is not bothered to look at the comments about her appearance.

Kylie Jenner posted a picture of herself in a puffy-sleeved maxi dress. The romance rumors between Jenner and the Dune actor began in April 2023, and since then, the couple has been spotted at multiple events, including the Golden Globes this year.

ALSO READ: Is Kylie Jenner’s New Look A Result Of Her Relationship With Timothée Chalamet?