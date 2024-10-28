‘We Knew It Would Be Three’: Tom Hardy And Kelly Marcel Reflect On Venom Trilogy Following Release Of The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance has hit theaters, marking the end of the Venom Trilogy, which was hailed by Mavel and Sony Pictures. Following the release and the massive response from the audience, Tom Hardy, who played Eddie Brock/Venom, and the director of the film shared that they always knew that there would be three movies. Marcel has been a major part of the films since the beginning, as she added her points into writing and directing the first installment until the third.

In conversation with People Magazine, the actor and the filmmaker revealed that when Sony approached Marcel with the offer to direct the Venom series, she took it up to make a note that three parts of the storyline are released simultaneously.

The director stated, “We knew it would be three. We knew it was a trilogy and we knew it would end like this from the beginning.” She went on to explain, “Sony asked me to [direct] and I was like, ‘Oh, okay then.’ I have been on the first two movies and it felt like we knew that this was the third and final one and knew that this one was going to be both a blast but emotional as well.”

As for working with Hardy on the trilogy, while the actor also co-wrote the screenplay for the last two films, Marcel stated that their collaboration is one of a kind.

The filmmaker added in the conversations, “I feel like Tom and I, having spent the better part of seven years working on this, really wanted to bring this one home from inception to the finish line. It felt like the right time to step up and the right movie to do it with.”

Meanwhile, Venom: The Last Dance completes the set of three Venom movies, with the two of them releasing in 2018 and 2021, respectively. According to the synopsis of The Last Dance, “Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Venom: The Last Dance is running successfully in theaters.

