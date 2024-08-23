‘We Know She Has Killed Before': Katja Herbers Gets Candid About Evil's Finale; Says 'It is Hard on the Soul'

In the August 22 broadcast of Evil, the characters experienced significant shifts. Kristen Bouchard was distressed when she learned that David Acosta was being reassigned to Vatican security in Rome and would be leaving in four days.

David tried to persuade Kristen and Ben Shakir to join him in Rome by offering them jobs with nearly double their U.S. salaries. However, Ben declined, as he had secured a lucrative position paying $650,000 a year.

Initially, Kristen was reluctant to move, preferring a "normal life." Yet, after receiving advice from her doppelganger on a website suggesting taking risks, she began to reconsider.

The situation escalated dramatically when Leland Townsend broke into Kristen’s home with intent to kill her. Kristen nearly strangled Leland with a rope, but David and Ben arrived just in time to intervene.

Katja Herbers later noted that Kristen would have killed Leland if her friends hadn't arrived. Kristen had been in a similar situation before, where she felt justified in her actions, but this time, her friends prevented a potentially regrettable outcome.

In a recent interview, the actress portraying Kristen Bouchard on Evil delved into her character's profound moral and emotional struggles, emphasizing the theme that killing can be damaging to one's soul, even when justified.

The season finale transports viewers to Vatican City, where Kristen is depicted with her four daughters and an infant son. The actress revealed that the baby, conceived without Kristen's consent, displays disturbing, demonic traits. Despite believing her son might be the antichrist, Kristen opts to care for him, using a pacifier to conceal his sharp teeth and demonic features. This choice reflects her complex emotions and intense maternal instincts.

The actress highlighted Kristen's transformation from an idealistic figure to one grappling with harsh realities of the paranormal. Kristen's journey is central to the plot, showing how her experiences force her to reassess her beliefs. Her story touches on the nature versus nurture debate, illustrating how her personal growth and maternal love help her navigate the challenges of her life.

In a notable scene set in Rome, David Acosta approaches Kristen dressed in clergy robes. The scene ends with a tender look between them as they walk away together, leaving some viewers questioning whether their relationship has evolved into something more.

Herbers, who played Kristen, stated that she portrayed the scene with a sense of deeper connection. She claimed she was acting as if David were a god or father figure to Kristen. Despite their strong chemistry throughout the four seasons of Evil, Herbers clarified that Kristen and David were not romantically involved.

Herbers claimed that although Kristen and David are deeply bonded and have a strong attraction to each other, they have not had a physical relationship. Herbers claims they have fantasized about being together but haven't followed through on those emotions. She said that because Kristen values David too much, she won't pursue a casual romance. Any possible romantic relationship would have to be sincere and meaningful instead.

