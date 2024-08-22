Top 10 Adam Driver Movies To Add To Your Watchlist: From While We Are Young To BlacKkKlansman

Adam Driver is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. From one-of-a-kind thriller roles to vulnerable and even comedic roles, Driver has portrayed various roles over the course of his decades-long career. But this has led to one of the most fluid and vivid filmographies, so look at the top ten Adam Driver movies you can add to your watchlist.

Driver, who started his career playing offbeat roles in 2011, has since become part of major franchises like Star Wars. He has also worked with some of the best in the business but has collaborated with his Marriage Story director, Noam Baumbach, for the most time.

So, to celebrate his multifaceted career, here’s a look at the Megalopolis star’s best movies, from BlacKkKlansman to While We Are Young.

1. Paterson (2016)

One of Driver’s most celebrated roles is in the 2016 movie Paterson. This quiet and minimal movie sees Adam play the role of a bus driver who observes the lives of others and also has a penchant for writing. It’s an emotional, quiet reflection of a movie that makes you think about the world around you. The movie is streaming on Prime Video.

2. White Noise (2022)

Adam’s fifth collaboration with director Noah Baumbach is a Netflix original. Based on Don DeLillo's book, the movie is eccentric in the best way possible.

It follows the story of College professor Jack Gladney and his family's pleasant suburban life upended when a nearby chemical leak triggers the airborne toxic event. Which sends a toxic black cloud over the neighborhood, forcing the Gladneys to escape. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

3. BlacKkKlansman (2018)

This Oscar-nominated movie created a buzz like no other. Spike Lee’s drama comedy questions the very essence of race and puts a new spin. Adam earned his first Oscar nomination; this film focuses heavily on the relationship between Driver and John David Washington, with Driver portraying essentially two characters: his honorable investigator and the guy he must become while infiltrating the KKK. The movie is streaming on Prime Video on rent.

4. Marriage Story (2018)

Adam’s next Oscar nomination came after Noah Baumbach’s vulnerable story. It is a deeply vulnerable story loosely based on Baumbach’s own divorce. It is also said to be one of Adam Driver’s most earnest performances, which made him the star of the award season. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

5. Silence (2016)

The Ferrari star underwent an insane body transformation to play a Jesuit monk in Martin Scorcese's ambitious movie. Driver’s character travels to Japan and meets Garfield’s character to find their mentor. Garfield and Driver bring tension and intricacy to their characters' relationships, as they regularly differ on the best course of action and are caught between desperation and resolution. The movie is streaming on Silence.

6. Logan Lucky (2017)

A star-studded cast packs a punch in Steven Soderbergh's return to the heist drama. Starring Daniel Craig and Channing Tatum in pivotal roles, this is an extremely fun movie to watch.

7. While We’re Young (2014)

Yet another classic Baumbach and Driver combination. This is a slice-of-life movie with A-listers adding their star power to the movie. He plays an ambitious and opportunistic Bushwick hipster who, along with his wife Amanda Seyfried, meets an older couple (Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts) and becomes "cool" friends with them. This film is an amusing satire on friendship, careers, and satisfaction with growing old. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

8. The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Another knock-out of the park performance from Driver. The Dead Don’t Die is a Jim Jarmusch directorial, and if you have noticed, one thing is that Adam is someone who frequently reunites with his directors. The movie follows the story of a strange horror-comedy about the zombie apocalypse descending on a little village.

9. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Adam brought to life a subtle character in the Coen Brothers' heartbreaking saga in this folk drama, which also stars Oscar Isaac and Justin Timberlake. Driver's first—and so far only—appearance in a Coen Brothers film was a brief couple of scenes as Al Cody in Inside Llewyn Davis. While the driver’s performance is brief, it does leave a lasting impact. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

10. The Report (2019)

One of Driver’s most sincere performances took place in The Report. Driver portrays Daniel Jones, the real-life inspector who spearheaded the investigation into the CIA's use of torture in the aftermath of 9/11.

This riveting true story isn't one of Driver's more flashy performances, but it could be the most relevant to the world we live in today. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans have been waiting to see Driver in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, which will be released on 27th September 2024.

