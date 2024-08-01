Evil Season 4: Is Baby Timothy Antichrist or Just an Innocent Baby? Exploring His True Nature

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Evil Season 4.

In Evil Season 4, the show continues its exploration of the nature of evil through the character of baby Timothy. Since Season 2, the series has delved into whether evil stems from a person’s DNA, their upbringing, or something supernatural.

Timothy, conceived from a mix of Leland’s (Michael Emerson) DNA and Kristen’s (Katja Herbers) stolen egg, was intended to be the antichrist. In Season 4, the show further examines whether Timothy truly is the antichrist or merely an innocent baby.

Leland is convinced Timothy is destined to be evil. In season 3, he tried to manipulate Kristen's daughter, Lexis (Maddy Crocco), believing she had dark potential. Despite Sheryl (Christine Lahti) not seeing anything demonic in Lexis, Leland dismissed it, saying if Lexis wasn’t "the one," she’d still serve as an "ambassador" for evil. Leland’s belief in the power of genetics drives his plan, and he applies this to Timothy as well.

In season 4, Timothy enters the Bouchard family. With Timothy’s father and surrogate mother in custody, Kristen must decide whether to take him in or leave him in foster care. Leland believes Timothy’s evil nature will be nurtured under Kristen’s care, especially since Sheryl secretly had Timothy baptized. If Kristen takes Timothy in, Leland’s plan seems to be moving forward with Lexis by Timothy’s side.

In contrast, Kristen and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) believe that environment plays a bigger role than genetics. Despite the show’s supernatural themes, Kristen and Ben focus on nurturing a child’s development. Kristen hopes to create a positive environment for Timothy, similar to how she protects her daughter Lexis from darker influences.

The likely outcome is that Timothy may have the potential to be evil, but he doesn’t have to act on it. The final episodes of Evil will reveal whether Timothy’s nature can be shaped by his environment and settle the show’s debate on whether evil is due to DNA, upbringing, or supernatural forces.

Evil Season 4 builds anticipation for the final season, with only a few episodes left before the show wraps up for good. The psychological plot leaves no stone unturned to uncover the darkest, most mysterious, and strangest happenings while Dr. Kristen Bouchard and Priest David Acosta apply their minds to tie up the loose ends.

In the latest season, Evil leaves no mystery unexplored. Dr. Kristen Bouchard and Priest David Acosta work together to solve the most bizarre and dark happenings. As the show nears its end, fans are eagerly awaiting the final twists and revelations.

Episode 10, titled How to Survive a Storm, aired on Thursday, July 25, in which a central character was killed off in a shocking twist. Meanwhile, fans impatiently await to witness what’s impending next amidst the backdrop of the Bouchard family’s new baby.

Evil Season 4 Episode 11 is set to be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 3 a.m. ET and 12 a.m. PT. The release time may vary depending on your time zone. While an official title for the episode and plot have not yet been revealed.

Evil Season 4 is available for streaming on Paramount Plus. The upcoming episodes will also be released on this platform. The show was previously available on Netflix but left the service in early October 2021.

The first season of Evil can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, while the rest of the seasons are available on Paramount Plus and Apple TV.

