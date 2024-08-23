Everything You Need To Know About MTV VMAs 2024: Where, When To Watch, and More

The MTV Video Music Awards, aka VMAs, are one of the most anticipated nights in the music industry. VMAs are known for their flashy performances, surprising moments, and memorable red carpet looks. Over the years, this event has delivered some of the most talked-about moments in pop culture.

As we get closer to the 2024 VMAs, both fans and artists are getting more excited. This year, the buzz is even bigger because the VMAs are rescheduled due to an important political event. Are you also wondering about when and where to watch VMAs? Here’s everything you need to know about the MTV VMAs 2024, including how to stream the event live from your home.

The date and venue

The 2024 MTV VMAs are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 11, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Earlier, the event was planned for September 10 but was rescheduled due to a political event. On September 10, the first Presidential debate between the Republican Party’s Donald Trump and the Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris is happening.

This rescheduling makes sure the spotlight stays on the music and the artists. The show will officially kick off at 8:00 pm ET (5:00 pm PT). As always, the red carpet will be rolled out a few hours earlier. So, viewers can catch the glamorous entrances of their favorite stars. VMAs will honor the best music videos, songs, and artists from June 22, 2023, to June 20, 2024.

How do I watch the MTV VMAs 2024 live?

For those eager to watch the MTV VMAs live, there are several options available. If you have cable, simply tune in to MTV at 8:00 pm ET on September 11 to watch the show. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry! You can still watch the VMAs live by streaming the event on several platforms.

Yes, services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo offer live streaming of MTV. Most of these services offer free trials, so you can sign up and watch the VMAs without any cost. If you’re interested in attending the event in person, 1iota has put out a guide on how viewers can attend the MTV VMAs for free. Like this, you can experience the VMAs magic live from the venue.

The 2024 VMAs will be shown in more than 150 countries, so you can watch it no matter where you are. Whether you’re in the US, Europe, Asia, or anywhere else, you can catch the live event. You can stream it on Hulu, Peacock, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Who are the performers at the MTV VMAs 2024?

The MTV VMAs are known for their show-stopping performances, and this year is no different. The 2024 lineup features a diverse mix of artists taking the stage. Katy Perry will be making a grand return to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2017. Reports claim that she’ll be honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

Bruce Gillmer, the Chief Content Officer of Music at Paramount+, praised Perry, stating, “Katy is a musical powerhouse and a true pop culture icon.” The Video Vanguard Award is a special honor that has been given to some of the biggest names in music. Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott are some of them.

The initial list of performers also includes some of the hottest names in the industry right now. Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, and Sabrina Carpenter are all set to deliver extraordinary performances. Also, this will be Chappell Roan’s first-ever live awards show performance.

Who are the top nominees for the MTV VMAs 2024?

Leading the nominations this year is Taylor Swift, with 10 nominations. She is nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and many more. If she wins Video of the Year, it will be her third win in a row for that category. Taylor already has 23 VMAs.

Post Malone is also a big contender, with nine nominations. Ariana Grande and Eminem are close behind with six nominations each. Sabrina Carpender, Megan Thee Stallion, and SZA have five nominations each.

Other nominees include Charli XCX for her song 360 and Sabrina Carpenter for Expresso. They are up against Beyoncé (Texas Hold EM), Jack Harlow (Lovin’ On Me), and Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us) for Song of the Year. This year’s VMAs have 15 gender-neutral categories to recognize a wide range of talent.

How to vote for your favorite artists

Fans can help decide who wins the VMAs by voting for their favorite artists. To do the same, you can go to MTV’s website to vote. You can vote up to 10 times each day for artists in 15 different categories. Voting for Best New Artist will stay open until the show starts. So, keep voting to support your favorite stars.

Along with the performances and awards, the 2024 VMAs will also feature special tributes and surprises. As the event coincides with the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, MTV will honor the day. They will do this by supporting the nonprofit 9/11 Day and Tuesday’s Children.

So, are you excited about the upcoming 2024 MTV VMAs? Do let us know in the comments below!

