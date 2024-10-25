'They're Not Your Bros': Michael Keaton Shares Scathing Message For People Who Support Donald Trump And Elon Musk

With all things getting heated up for the upcoming US election, Michael Keaton recently took to social media and shared his blunt views, talking about Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The actor pointed out this to the people who are supporting Trump in the elections.

Taking to Instagram, the Batman actor said that if they (people) are planning to attend the rally with Musk and Trump, they should know that the two don't actually respect the citizens of the United States.

The Knox Goes Away actor then even alleged that Trump and Musk happen to be the people who “laugh at you behind your back,” thinking the citizens are stupid. “They don’t want to hang out with you. They have nothing in common with you. They’re not your bros,” Michael Keaton was heard stressing in the video.

Keaton then reminded his followers that Trump had once stated how he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and still people would vote for him, further continuing that the former US President was indirectly calling people “dumb.”

“They have no respect for you, trust me,” the actor was seen stating in the video.

The star from American Assasin then asked those who are under 30 to use this opportunity to make a difference. Talking about the chance that they could use to become a “hero,” he reminded those who are planning to vote for Trump that the middle class of the country won't be okay if he gets elected.

Advertisement

The Founder actor also mentioned that he hates the feeling of coming up with all these negative comments, adding, “As Kamala said, we ain’t going back.”

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor was even seen in footage shared separately by Kamala Harris’s campaign.

This was the clip where Michael Keaton was seen supporting Harris in western Pennsylvania, which happens to be “a very important area in this election,” per the Clean and Sober actor.

Besides Keaton, other big names who are standing stiff in support of Kamala Harris are the Ocean’s Eleven star George Clooney, along with some highly acclaimed singers and performers such as Katy Perry as well as Taylor Swift.

Other names on this long list are Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Lance Bass, Lil Nas X, and a few more.

ALSO READ: Mel Gibson Slams Kamala Harris For Having An 'Appalling Track Record,’ Shows Support For Donald Trump In Presidential Election 2024

Mel Gibson Slams Kamala Harris For Having An 'Appalling Track Record,’ Shows Support For Donald Trump In Presidential Election 2024

Mel Gibson Slams Kamala Harris For Having An 'Appalling Track Record,’ Shows Support For Donald Trump In Presidential Election 2024