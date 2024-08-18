‘Wedding Shots’: Rosie O’Donnell Shares String Of Heartfelt Posts As Son Blake Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend

Another couple in the industry has walked down the aisle and said I do! Veteran name in the industry, Rosie O'Donnell's son Blake O'Donnell exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt in a ceremony held on Friday evening, August 16.

Mom Rosie took to Instagram and shared the joyful news as she posted photos of the sweet occasion, including a shot of the newlyweds sharing an intimate moment during their first dance.

"The O'Donnells' first dance," Rosie captioned the image, which showed her youngest son as he donned a white suit jacket and his new wife in a lacy, long-sleeved wedding gown, complete with a bustle in the back, as the pair danced together.

In another picture, the newlyweds could be seen kissing, with the whole family cheering on the happy moment. The former View host also shared several snaps of her mother-son dance, revealing in the caption that they chose Cyndi Lauper's 1983 track Time After Time as their song.

"If you're lost, you can look and you will find me time after time our mother-son dance song," she wrote in one post, adding in another, "So much love."

Everyone looked amazing as they were dressed in fine outfits, including Rosie who seemed to be aging backward in her beautiful attire as she wore a sage green pantsuit covered with watercolor floral designs and a white shirt.

Blake and Teresa Garofalo Westervelt have been dating for six and a half years, according to an anniversary post on his Instagram account. "Five years ago, I slid into your DMs, and I'm soooo grateful you didn't ignore me," he wrote in 2021. "I am so lucky to have fallen in love with such an amazing person," he added. "Happy late anniversary, baby girl."

Blake prefers to stay mostly out of the spotlight, though he has occasionally appeared on Rosie's Instagram, sometimes with Teresa. Rosie announced her son's engagement back in December 2022, sharing that Blake had popped the question to Teresa during a Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera.

We wish the couple a lifetime of togetherness and happiness!

