Wednesday Actor Jenna Ortega Reveals Director Tim Burton Has 'A Jar Of Eyeballs' In His House

Jenna Ortega is all set to appear as Astrid Deetz in director Tim Burton's upcoming fantasy comedy horror film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. In addition, her next project, Netflix’s hit Wednesday, will also be returning for season 2. While Ortega has gushed about collaborating with Burton in several previous interviews, she recently shared that she saw some spooky things at the director's California home.



In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 21-year-old actress revealed some intriguing details about the Edward Scissorhands director's California residence. Ortega, who has worked with directing genius Tim Burton on several highly acclaimed projects, shared that you walked into his house and "it’s the huge throne from Alice in Wonderland," adding, "There’s a jar of eyeballs in the bathroom."

The actress also mentioned that he often carries "little creatures" in his pockets. During her candid conversation with the outlet, Ortega also recalled her experience working on Burton's highly anticipated Beetlejuice sequel. She shared, "Every time I walked onto that set, I wanted to remember it for the rest of my life." The actress further shared her reaction when she first saw co-star Keaton as Betelgeuse on the set, saying, "I remember feeling my soul leave my body for a second, and then in between takes, he’s sitting down and drinking his tea."



Meanwhile, Ortega has grabbed headlines lately for raising her voice while addressing a more serious issue in showbiz. During the same interview, she expressed that the need for everybody to be politically correct leads to a "loss of integrity and it lacks humanity," noting, "The business that we work in is so touchy-feely." She added that she wished people could have a "better sense of conversation," noting that imagine if everyone could freely share their thoughts without fear of judgment and "it sparked some sort of debate, not an argument."

The Alice in Wonderland director previously shared his thoughts about working with Jenna Ortega on the hit series Wednesday. He directed four episodes of its first season. Tim Burton told BFI that he loved the show because of how much he "related" to the main character. However, the director emphasized that it "couldn’t have been done" without Ortega, who played the role of Wednesday Addams, explaining that while writing and other aspects are important, a character like her requires "clarity, purity, and strength" qualities that she brought to the role.



Burton also remarked that she is one of the "most aware" people, not only as an actress but in everything related to the camera and the set. He said she's "a very special talent," noting that she has done a lot of horror films, which he "loves too," and that is what gave her a "special place in [his] heart."

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024. The film also stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe, among other actors.