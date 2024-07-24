Kevin Feige Hints At Possibility Of Robert Downey Jr Or Chris Evans Returning To MCU Like Hugh Jackman In Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman's return as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine might have sprinkled some hope among MCU fans concerning Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, recently expressed the same in an interview as he reflected on the possible instances where the two superhero icons could perhaps reprise their roles, despite having completed their character arcs.

Kevin Feige thinks Robert Downey Jr & Chris Evans could return to the MCU

During an interview with DiscussingFilm, Kevin Feige said that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine would pave the way for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans as Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. For them, it is not about what occurred in the previous events but how to reintroduce characters, which took them almost two years to figure out for Wolverine.

He added that they have unraveled how Wolverine could reappear in a fresh take, which makes him proud. Therefore, he indicated that it could happen likewise for Downey and Evans.

He continued, "So, what’s to come? We’ll see. We’re just proud that we, I think, have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in [Deadpool & Wolverine] is a great sign that it can be done if great care is taken."

Feige previously reiterated in interviews that they had aimed to honor Downey’s exit in Endgame without negating or nullifying Iron Man's death, which was a landmark moment. However, Iron Man himself seemed open to the possibility of making a comeback.

What does Robert Downey Jr think of returning as Iron Man?

Downey revealed his willingness to return, stating that it was more than just a role in a film; it was an important aspect of his identity. He said that he knows well enough about how these characters can be brought back, attributing their fate to Feige's hands. The Oppenheimer star, who would "happily" reprise his beloved character, told Esquire Magazine, "It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, ‘Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.’ It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win."

Downey and Evans both departed after Avengers: Endgame (2019), which featured Iron Man dying to defeat Thanos, who had messed up the planet by misusing some of TVA's shiny paperweights (Spoiler Alert!). And as for Captain America, old Steve Rogers passed on the baton to Anthony Mackie's Falcon.

Hugh Jackman retired from playing the character of Wolverine in X-Men movies from 2000 up to Logan in 2017. He had been reluctant to resurrect the part because he feared it would tarnish Logan’s legacy. However, he promised fans that this comeback would not interfere with Logan’s timeline. This resurrection is possible through Marvel’s concept of timeline manipulation, where characters can be brought back while their respective storylines remain unchanged.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theatres on July 26th.

