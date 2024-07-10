‘We're Both Very Excited’: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Her First Pregnancy With Boyfriend Ken Urker

From overcoming a tumultuous relationship with her mother to expecting her own baby—Gypsy Rose Blanchard has come a long way!

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker. She announced the happy news through a lengthy YouTube video and got emotional talking about her expectations from motherhood.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expecting her first baby

On Tuesday, July 9, Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her pregnancy through a video titled I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far on her YouTube channel. "I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” she said in the video.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star, 32, and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, were surprised by the “unexpected” pregnancy. However, Blanchard shared that they both are “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Urker had proposed to Blanchard in 2018, but their relationship ended bitterly as she was sentenced to prison on the charges of second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

While serving her sentence, Blanchard met, fell in love with, and married Ryan Anderson. However, following her release in 2023, their marriage fell apart due to an alleged serious altercation. Blanchard later clarified that reconnecting with her now boyfriend Urker did not contribute to her divorce.

"Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship," she told People in a previous interview. She said they were in their respective relationships, and it was a “ 'wish you the best' type of thing.”

It wasn’t until she knew her marriage was over that she started hanging out with Urker more; the rest is history.

Blanchard got emotional talking about motherhood

Blanchard is infamously known to have had a bad motherly influence. Her mother suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which the affected person will impose fake medical symptoms on others to make them seem ill.

Dee Dee strapped a perfectly healthy Blanchard to a wheelchair and gave her numerous medications for diseases she didn’t even have. When the latter realized she was perfectly healthy, she retaliated and planned her assassination to get out of her clutches—for better or for worse, it completely changed her life!

Having completed her incarceration and starting a new life, Gypsy gets emotional about motherhood in the video. "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she said. “I just want to be a good mother to my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't," she added.