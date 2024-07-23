What A Sweet Time': Alicia Silverstone Shares Throwback Photos Remembering Her Pregnancy With Son Bear

Actress Alicia Silverstone recently took to Instagram to share nostalgic photos from when she was pregnant with her 13-year-old son, Bear Blu Jarecki. She reflected on how joyful and special those moments were for her.

Known for her iconic role in the 90s film Clueless, Alicia posted the old photos on Monday, reminiscing about the cherished times she experienced while expecting her son, Bear.

Alicia Silverstone reflects on cherished pregnancy moments

The actress captioned her post with a touching sentiment, "Reminiscing being pregnant with Bear. I loved it so much! What a sweet time in my life...🤰#MondayMemories."

A variety of private moments from Alicia's pregnant journey are captured in the photos. In an Instagram post, she can be seen cuddling her growing baby bump, enjoying the sun while bare-chested, posing shirtless in her garden, and casually carrying a plate of food while wearing cozy sweatpants. In addition to showcasing Alicia's glowing pregnancy, these pictures capture her happiness and excitement at the prospect of her son's arrival.



Bear Blu Jarecki, Alicia's child from her previous marriage to Christopher Jarecki, turned 13 in May. To celebrate, Alicia shared more old photos showing how Bear has grown over the years. The mom shared pictures with the caption, "It’s official, my baby is now a teen! 😭🥰😍😳😁."



In the collection of photos, there's one that really brings back memories—Alicia holding a young Bear affectionately in her arms. She's wearing a yellow, black, and white checkered shirt that reminds us of her famous character, Cher Horowitz, from Clueless.



In another picture, Bear playfully sticks his tongue out while Alicia hugs him, showing their close and affectionate bond. They also took a happy beach picture, smiling with joy on a sunny day together.



The final photo in the carousel shows a seemingly exasperated Bear throwing his head back while Alicia attempts to pose with him inside what appears to be a helicopter, offering a glimpse into their playful and close-knit bond as they navigate life's adventures together.

Advertisement

Alicia Silverstone embraces motherhood: Sharing heartfelt moments and milestones

Alicia Silverstone who is 47 years old now, has continued to cherish motherhood with love and elegance, frequently posting pictures of her family life on social media. Her fans are drawn to her postings honoring Bear's achievements and remembering about her pregnancy because they value her real and honest thoughts on motherhood.



Alicia's Instagram post got a lot of heart emojis and encouraging words from her followers, who liked her for sharing personal and emotional moments. She also showed the happy parts of being a parent with her photos and words, and she reminded everyone to value their time with family and create lasting memories.

ALSO READ: Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photo With Both Kids Ahead Of Mother's Day 2024; See Here