Hailey Bieber Shows Off Pregnancy Glow In Style As She Flaunts Baby Bump In New Selfie

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy glow is very apparent and her latest selfie was proof. The model posted her latest selfies donning a simple attire but what made it look even more stylish was that she flaunted her growing baby bump.

The Rhode founder is no stranger to showing off her style and her makeup looks, setting trends online instantly. It's not that uncommon for the model. Read ahead and check out what she wore in her latest photo.

Hailey Bieber poses showing off her baby bump

On July 14, Hailey took to her Instagram story to post a new picture of herself in an effortless look.

She kept her look cute yet stylish with a blend of formal and casual clothing. The Rhode founder wore a white T-shirt and blue low-rise jeans. The baby bump peaked through her t-shirt a little as she posed while clicking the photo.

The Rhode founder wore a black blazer and carried a pastel yellow bag. Hailey topped her look with black shades, a diamond ring, and golden earrings. She donned her signature no-makeup look.

Along with this, she also shared a few more stories on the platform. They mainly consisted of the products from her own brand.

On July 11, Hailey shared a post with multiple pictures and a video on Instagram. The pictures included her selfies highlighting her pregnant belly, serene nature shots, and much more. Check it out below.

Hailey Bieber reveals her pregnancy food cravings

Hailey took to her Instagram to reveal the food she has been craving amid her pregnancy. She candidly showcased the unconventional food combo she has been craving.

The model revealed she craves an egg salad with a pickle and hot sauce. She wrote, “Currently my biggest craving, egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce.” She added, “And no, you’re not allowed to judge!”

Hailey along with her husband, Justin Bieber made the revelation about their pregnancy on Instagram on May 9, 2024. This was very surprising to their fans globally.

For the unversed, they shared a serene video, where the Rhode founder can be seen posing as her bump is highlighted in it.

Since the announcement, the model has been consistent with posting pictures where her fans can clearly point out the glow on her face.

