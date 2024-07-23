Sofia Richie Shares Adorable Snaps To Celebrate Daughter Eloise Turning 2 Months Old; See HERE

Sophia Richie and Elliot Grainge welcomed their first child, Eloise, in May, just a few months after their lavish French wedding. As the little one turned two months old, Sofia Richie posted glimpses of her daughter's milestone celebration on Instagram Stories on July 21.

The 25-year-old model surprised followers with cute photographs, including one of a pink bassinet and a little cake with "2 months" written in frosting and multicolored sprinkles. The photographs provided an intimate glimpse into the family's wonderful moments, as they celebrated each cherished milestone with love and affection.

Birth announcement and joyful beginnings

Along with the cupcake and the letter proclaiming her age, Richie also uploaded an anonymous picture of her daughter posing on her blanket while wearing a gray gingham frock with smocks.

On May 20, Sophia gave birth to her beautiful baby girl and shared the news with her followers with an adorable post.

She posted a black-and-white photo of Eloise on social media, donning a onesie, and her little hands holding her feet up. The photo was captioned, "Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍," conveying Sophia’s overwhelming happiness at becoming a mother.

Since Samantha Berg is Sofia's late mother, Eloise’s middle name "Samantha" has special importance. Tragically, Samantha Berg died in 2007 after going into a coma from difficulties during childbirth. Eloise’s middle name is a sincere homage to preserve Samantha Berg's legacy and her significance in the family's lives.

Sofia had also previously published a series of photographs on Instagram from an Eloise-themed celebration barely a month before the new post. It seems that Sofia has been actively sharing moments of joy and milestones for her infant daughter, Eloise, with her social media followers.

The influencer posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the celebration on June 8. It was held at an outdoor location and featured a long dining table with bouquets of pink and orange flowers down the middle, surrounded by ruffled white umbrellas.

Expecting a daughter: Sofia's joyful announcement

Sofia announced the wonderful news that she was expecting a daughter, her first child, in an interview with Vogue in January. She said the baby was growing swiftly, so the due date was not set in stone.

Through a creative gender reveal technique, Sofia disclosed how she and her partner, Elliot, learned about the baby's sex. They purchased two party poppers, a pink one and a blue one, and had their obstetrician text Becca, their assistant, about the gender of the child.

Then Becca gave the right-colored popper to the parents-to-be. When Elliot and Sofia jointly popped it, they were shocked to see that it was pink since they were both expecting a boy. Elliot was overjoyed to have a daughter, which Sofia characterized as a long-held desire of hers, despite their initial surprise.

