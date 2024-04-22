Rihanna Changes Iconic Doodle Instagram Profile Pic Leaving Fans Shocked: 'Gone But Never Forgotten'

Rihanna changed her Instagram’s iconic profile picture, and all hell broke lose for her fans. This move from the Love The Way You Lie singer is making them miss her previous profile picture already.

Rihanna's previous picture consisted of a simple stick figure doodle. The doodle was black and the background consisted of white color. As per Vulture, this doodle profile picture was set in 2014, which makes it almost a decade old.

The 36-year-old singer’s new profile picture consists of a Fenty product held in front of a beach-like background and serene sun rays. The sun's rays are blocked by a hand-like figure that is holding the product. It seems that this hand-like figure is a doodle. This could be a subtle homage to her old profile picture.

Fan’s reactions to Rihanna changing her Instagram profile picture

Many fans are mourning Rihanna’s old profile picture. Fans are sharing their thoughts about this move by the pop star on social Media.

A fan writes on X, "Rest in peace to Rihanna's iconic Profile. Gone but will forever be missed." Another fan writes, "rihanna changing her iconic instagram pfp to a fenty product… now this is where we draw the line."

A fan shares a hilarious GIF while mourning her old profile picture, the fan writes “RIP to Rihanna’s avi, gone but never forgotten.”

RIP to Rihanna’s avi, gone but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/R5o5YA91IP — ☈ (@TheMimiReign) April 21, 2024

Many fans think that they may never get new music from the pop star and her changing her profile picture to a Fenty product is seemingly an indication that she will focus more on her Fenty line.

A fan writes, “Rihanna just changed her iconic profile pic to a fenty beauty product… we’re NEVER getting new music.”

Rihanna just changed her iconic profile pic to a fenty beauty product… we’re NEVER getting new music😭 pic.twitter.com/r4DcjUsi1Q — welp. (@YSLONIKA) April 21, 2024

Will there be another album by Rihanna?

In her recent interview with Interview magazine, Rihanna revealed that she does not have songs for her new album yet. She mentioned that she has many visual ideas for the potential album.

She further said, “It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals.”

Although the star does not have the music for her new album, she thinks that the visual idea can lead her towards the songs. She said, “Maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

