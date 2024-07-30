What Did Haley Pullos Do? Exploring Incident As General Hospital Star Gets Sentenced To 5 Years Probation

Haley Pullos, 26, who garnered her main claim to fame from General Hospital, has now been sentenced to 5 years of probation. Read ahead and check out the details about the hit-and-run incident she was involved in.

What did Haley Pullos do?

Back in 2023, Pullos was involved in a wrong-way crash on the Ventura Freeway in Pasadena. This accident was major as it resulted in bodily injury and damage to property. At first, she left the scene, but later she was discovered to be intoxicated and was booked under felony DUI, according to the people’s report.

As a result of the severe collision, the actress was trapped inside her car when the authorities found her. She was trapped so badly that they had to take the help of the jaws of life to extract her.

Pullos was admitted to the local hospital to receive treatment. The other driver, Courtney Wilder, who was also involved in the collision, was hospitalized as well to treat her major injuries.

As per the publication, in June of the same year, the actress was charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a BAC of.08 causing injury, and one misdemeanor count of hit and run causing property damage.

Haley Pullos sentenced to 5 years of probation

After the incident, the actress told Soap Digest that she had checked herself into the rehabilitation center and also stepped back from her role in General Hospital.

As per People, in the 90 days preceding her court date, Pullos turned herself in for 90 days in jail in April 2024. During that time her attorney, Dan Melnick asked that his client would probably serve five years on probation, finish 200 hours of community service and give Wilder USD 8,260 in restitution.

The lawyer told the publication in April that the soap opera star is thankful to the court for the minimum sentence, “and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety.

