What did Tyler Stanaland Have to Say About Brittany Snow's Latest Interview About Him? Find Out

Brittany Snow's ex, Tyler Stanaland, recently responded to her recent remarks about their marriage. Following the latest Call Her Daddy podcast episode with Snow, Stanaland, known for Selling Sunset, clarified on Instagram and addressed cheating allegations.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday evening, Tyler Stanaland expressed his commitment to maintaining privacy regarding his marriage, stating, "Relationships are intricate, especially under public scrutiny. I've made a pact, both personally and legally, to keep the details of my marriage private, and I intend to uphold that."

Accompanying his words, Tyler shared a serene coastal image with soaring seagulls. He refuted any allegations of wrongdoing and extended well wishes to his ex-wife.

“I want to clarify that I was never unfaithful in my marriage, and accusations of infidelity are untrue. I won't discuss this further. Wishing her all the best,” he added,

ALSO READ: Pitch Perfect Star Brittany Snow Gets Candid About Her Divorce From Tyler Stanaland; See Here

Tyler Stanaland's flirtation on Selling the OC amid divorce

Tyler Stanaland's flirtatious behaviour on Selling the OC in 2022 sparked headlines two years after his marriage to Brittany Snow. The couple, an actress and real estate agent, finalized their divorce in July 2023, just before the second season of his Netflix show premiered.

His response follows his actress ex-wife's interview with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, who mentioned being unaware of many things regarding their marriage and his reality show.

Advertisement

“They consumed a lot of my energy, emotion, and headspace. I refuse to give them more attention or energy; otherwise, they'd win. I wasn't aware of many things," Brittany Snow commented on the Selling the OC cast.

The Perfect Pitch star also discussed the rumours about her ex-husband and his co-stars, particularly Cardona and Hall, stating that what many fans speculate is true despite his denial.

"I'll admit, what people believe happened did happen," Snow added. "Through my experience and dealing with it, I've learned to show myself grace... There's a part of this that's beyond my control. They made mistakes. But I've tried understanding all perspectives and letting go of anger because it doesn't benefit me."

Brittany Snow affirmed, "Yes, what occurred happened. The press speculation is accurate."

ALSO READ: Brittany Snow Express She 'Had Instincts' But 'Didn't Trust Them' On Tyler Stanaland Actions Before Divorce

Reality TV star clears the air: No drama with actress Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow informed Cooper that the toughest part was that she didn't notice any signs of trouble before watching her then-husband's new show, which she called “the saddest part of it all.”

“Those doing more than you won't criticize you. Stay focused on your journey to the top. Keep your eyes on your goals and what matters to you. xx," she captioned a video from a villa in Lake Como, Italy.

In the comments, the reality TV star addressed her caption after receiving numerous comments criticizing her for supposedly targeting Snow. She clarified that her post wasn't about the actress and suggested that those commenting were stirring unnecessary drama.

ALSO READ: 'A Lot Of Pressure': Jesse Metcalfe Reveals He 'Wasn’t Eating' And 'Working Out' For John Tucker Must Die Role