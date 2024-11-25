What Does Future Hold For Ahsoka S2 As Dave Filoni Aims For Movie? Learn Here

The world of Star Wars has openly welcomed Dave Filoni as the Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm. While he has become a key figure who is also looking into Disney+'s post-Return of the Jedi TV shows, Filoni is even set to come up with his own space opera entry, which was confirmed during last year's Star Wars Celebration.

However, there are still stones left unturned from Ahsoka Season 2 before we step into Filoni's "Heir to the Empire" storyline.

Per reports, Ahsoka will be taking some really interesting turns in the coming future. The series is now coming back to Disney+, following which it will be made sure to give it a proper send-off, just to be prepared for any future cancellation call.

While there are chances that the streamer would push the series for a few more episodes, it might even scarp down plans for the future of Ahsoka. And if at all there happens to be such an act of pulling the plug—just as Disney+ did for The Acolyte, right after its first season—Ahsoka fans would be left with a lot of cliffhangers while heading toward Filoni's Star Wars movie.

Talking about Dave Filoni’s plans for a grand entry in theaters, Ahsoka might not necessarily be a part of his features. Meanwhile, there are high chances that he might focus on multi-season plans for the character or that he would come back to the TV screen for Ahsoka after the film.

Whatever it might be, there are no solid plans or indications that the flick is being worked on as of yet.

The series that talks about one of the oldest and most loved characters, Ahsoka, has a grand cast. The names include Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and great Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

The space opera series also has Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati.

