What Does Meghan Markle Think Of Kate Middleton's Photoshop Controversy? Here's Royal Experts Take

Royal experts have opened up about how Meghan Markle would have reacted to Kate Middleton's photoshop conspiracy. The internet has been divided ever since the Princess of Wales disappeared from the public eye after her planned abdominal surgery. As the conspiracies continue to pile up, the royal sources claim that the former royals are well-versed with the system of 'wake up and see those screaming tabloid headlines targeting them for one thing or another.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and have been living in California with their two kids. However, the Duke and the Duchess have been keeping a close eye on the palace's ongoing affairs, and according to the sources, Markle empathizes with Kate Middleton's current situation.

How Would Meghan Markle React To Kate Middleton's Conspiracy? Royal Experts Answer

Christopher Andersen, the royal author, talked to Fox News regarding Meghan Markle's thoughts on the ongoing scandals in the British Palace. The author said, "Meghan, in particular, must be incredibly conflicted about all the incoming heat Kate and the royals are taking, not to mention the way the palace continues to bungle things on a daily basis."

Commenting on the palace's mishaps, Andersen shared, "On the other hand, the palace media machine has never been more exposed for what it is: a complete mess."

After the Princess of Wales issued an apology for the photo editing tactic, Phil Chetwynd, a journalist, claimed that Kensington Palace could no longer be relied on for authentic information regarding the royals.

Piers Morgan's Theories Over The Royal Conspiracies

Piers Morgan has been a close source for the royal family ever since Princess Diana was alive. He also happens to be a journalist; according to him, the situation is quite messed up at the palace. Morgan revealed, "Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over Photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that? Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?"

The royal source added, "Kate needs a break; I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph, and it's led to even more conspiracy theories. On one level, [the edited picture] could be trivial—she could be fine and doing well and try to do something to correct the conspiracies and get it wrong—or it could be that they're hiding something."

The lack of transparency between the British Royal Palace and the residents is causing a stir, which will be difficult for the royals to sweep up.

