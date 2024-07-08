What Does 'Sobriquet' In House of the Dragon Mean? Explained

The article contains spoilers from the second season of House of the Dragon.

It does not come as a surprise when fans quickly try to decode the meaning behind the words or scenes of their favorite movies or series. And House of the Dragon season 2 has become notorious for it.

The word Sobriquet was used in the new episode titled The Red Dragon And The Gold, the word is actually a reference to one of the previously aired episodes. If you trying to decode its meaning, you are in the right place! Read head to know what it means.

What does Sobriquet mean?

Sobriquet, per Wikipedia, means a person’s nickname or it can also mean someone’s moniker. However, this word used in the latest episode of the HBO series’ Season 2 is a reference to an earlier episode.

In one of the scenes, King Aegon’s younger brother, Aemond takes over a small council meeting that Aegon is leading.

Aemond publicly humiliates Aegon by demonstrating his superior Valyrian speech, pointing out that he is planning a military campaign with Criston Cole while Aegon is still unaware, and generally calling attention to how much of a screwup Aegon is.

When Aegon questions why he isn't being informed, Aemond sarcastically responds that he had other things to do, like assigning his foolish drinking companions to the Kingsgaurd and selecting his “sobriquet.”

This reference is from the first episode of the season, where Aegon is seated on the Iron Throne with his friends, trying to think of a good name. His friends suggest titles like Aegon The Dragon-Hearted and Aegon The Magnanimous.

They did not seem to choose one. Whatever they decided may not apply now that Aegon lost the dragon battle and crashed into a forest. It’s more like back to square one at the moment.

Where is Daeron Targaryen?

Many have wondered where is the youngest child of Alice Hightower and King Viserys, Daeron Targaryen. His absence is very noticeable and he has not been involved in any activities as of this writing.

This was actually answered by the author George R.R. Martin on his website, under the Not A Blog section.

The youngest child of King Viserys was sent to Old Town to serve as Lord Ormond Hightower’s squire and cupbearer.

Alice’s father Otto Hightower saw this arrangement as a shrewd political move meant to ensure Targaryan dominance over House Hightower. This was done to make sure that House Hightower would support Team Green in the upcoming war.

The next episode of the series will air on July 14 (Sunday) on HBO and Max.

