George R.R. Martin Lauds House Of The Dragon Season 2; Shares Special Mention For THIS New Character

Last November, author George R.R. Martin previewed the first two episodes of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2—A Son for a Son and Rhaenyra the Cruel. Now, he openly expressed admiration for the new season's kickoff. In a recent blog post, Martin highlighted two elements that notably stood out, despite not being in the book Fire & Blood, which serves as the basis for the prequel.

George R.R. Martin has lavished praise on the second season of HBO’s House of the Dragon, singling out a new four-legged character. In a recent blog post, the acclaimed author and producer shared his thoughts on the initial episodes of the Game of Thrones prequel series.

“A great start to the season was achieved. The directing was superb. GAME OF THRONES veteran Alan Taylor directed the first episode and Clare Kilner the second. Both of them did a magnificent job. And I cannot say enough about the acting,” Martin said.

Martin specifically highlighted the performances of Emma D'Arcy, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Rhys Ifans in the first episodes. He noted Emma D'Arcy's ability to convey deep emotion and grief with just a single line in A Son for a Son, which dominated the episode.

He praised Tom Glynn-Carney for adding new depth to Aegon's character, showcasing not only his villainy but also his rage, pain, fears, and doubts, thereby adding humanity. Rhys Ifans was also commended for his consistent excellence as Otto Hightower, particularly in Rhaenyra the Cruel, surpassing his previous portrayals.

Martin reserved special praise for the episode Rhaenyra the Cruel, celebrated by fans as the series' best so far. He admitted that maintaining objectivity was challenging but believed the episode deserved top recognition. The episode left a strong impression on him during its first viewing in London, deepening upon a second watch. He hoped viewers shared his sentiments and were moved, even to tears, by its impact.

House of the Dragon delves into the history of House Targaryen, spanning from Aegon’s Conquest to the Dance of the Dragons, marked by intense power struggles among its heirs in a tumultuous era.

But which new character grabbed George R. R. Martin’s attention the most?

In the second season of the adaptation, showrunner Ryan Condal introduced a new character that caught George R.R. Martin's attention: a dog. This canine character is absent in the original source material, Fire & Blood.

Martin expressed his usual disapproval of screenwriters adding characters to adaptations, especially his own works. "I am... ahem... not usually a fan of screenwriters adding characters to the source material when adapting a story. Especially not when the source material is mine," he wrote.

However, he found the dog to be a brilliant addition. Initially prepared to dislike Cheese, Martin's animosity deepened when Cheese kicked the dog.

"I was prepared to hate Cheese, but I hated him even more when he kicked that dog," he said.

Despite being a minor character, the dog added significant depth to the ratcatcher's character, highlighting the complexity of human nature. The dog's silent presence underscored that even the most vile and venal individuals can love and be loved. Martin admitted he wished he had thought of the dog but was glad someone else did.

