What Happened At The End Of Ted Lasso Season 3? Finale Recap Explored As Series Gets Greenlight For S4

“You know what the happiest animal on earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? It’s got a 10-second memory. Be a goldfish, Sam,” Ted Lasso famously advised. This mantra of resilience and living in the moment was at the heart of the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale, which was both a farewell and a new beginning, wrapping up the beloved series in a way that left fans both teary-eyed and hopeful.

If you’ve been following Ted’s journey with AFC Richmond, the final episode was a rollercoaster of emotions that seamlessly blended closure with exciting possibilities to come. Reportedly, Co-creator Brendan Hunt previously teased that, while Season 3 would be concluding the current storyline, it wouldn't necessarily mean the end of the show.

The episode opens with Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) delivering the emotional news that he is leaving Richmond. After a tough confrontation with his mother, Ted realizes it’s time to return to Kansas City and be close to his son. This decision leads to a heartfelt goodbye that fittingly pays tribute to Ted’s deep influence on both the team and its devoted fans.

The touching moment that sealed Ted's farewell was the team singing So Long, Farewell from The Sound of Music. The emotion intensifies with a highlight reel showcasing the team's greatest moments before the climactic match against West Ham United, leaving both the players and the audience in tears.

In a fitting climax to the season, a transitional season for Roy Kent, AFC Richmond defeats West Ham to clinch a second-place finish in the league, with just Manchester City ahead of them. But in all the glory, Ted keeps his eyes glued to family. The last ones with his team are touching moments when he boards a flight back home to the United States with his trademark advice: "Be a Goldfish.”

Post which, Coach Beard finds himself at the crossroads. At first, it appears he would accompany Ted Lasso to Kansas City since Ted goes back to his son. Things go south when Coach Beard decides to remain behind in Richmond. He is highly swayed by the emotions he feels towards Jane, the character played by Phoebe Walsh.

The episode reaches its conclusion with Beard's heartfelt decision to marry Jane, framed by the iconic majesty of Stonehenge.

Conversely, Rebecca Welton, portrayed by Hannah Waddingham, finds herself at a significant crossroads as the finale unfolds. Throughout the season, she grapples with the decision of whether to sell the club or to fully embrace her role as its matriarch.

In a subtle nod to the psychic’s earlier prediction, Rebecca ultimately resolves to sell 49% of her shares to the fans, all while maintaining her ownership. It empowers her to let go of the past with Rupert but at the same time forge a new chapter for the club.

The finale also introduces a hopeful twist in Rebecca’s personal life. After a meaningful encounter with the Dutchman (Matteo van der Grijn) from Amsterdam, Rebecca’s final moments hint at a new beginning, as she introduces herself to the Dutchman and his daughter.

Apart from that, Keeley Jones bursts into rebooting her PR firm with Rebecca's help. In her new business is the ambitious proposal for an AFC Richmond women's soccer team, signaling a step in the right direction for the club and its community.

The love triangle between Roy Kent, Keeley, and Jamie Tartt comes to a head as the series workup over Keeley finally rises to a boiling point. She puts an end to it by completely turning both men down in a heated confrontation.

The finale’s final moments capture Ted coaching his son’s soccer team echoing one of his ideologies, “Living in the moment, it’s a gift. That’s why they call it the present.”

Though Season 3 wraps up Ted Lasso’s story, the show’s future remains bright. The series has been renewed for a fourth season, and speculation about a potential spinoff, possibly focusing on AFC Richmond, has fans buzzing.

In somewhat of a scoop, reports by Deadline suggest that Warner Bros. TV, the studio that owns Ted Lasso, has locked in deals with the options for three original actors who had been signed since the beginning under the UK acting union Equity. Those in the limelight are Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein, well-known for playing Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift, with the beloved title of Director of Football Operations.

Deadline also notes that if everything falls into place, production on a fourth season could potentially start in early 2025.

