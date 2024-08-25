'Happy Sweet 16': Gwen Stefani Shares Heartfelt Post For Son Zuma's Birthday

Gwen Stefani has celebrated her middle son, Zuma’s birthday with a sweet social media post dedicated to him. The singer-songwriter has been in the recent headlines for different reasons including the cancelation of her recent concert, but the post on her son revealed that she has been enjoying family time. Zuma turns 16.

Taking to her Instagram, the Hollaback Girl singer shared a reel of her son, Zuma which was comprised of a series of childhood photos of him chronicling memories of his growing up till his 16th birthday. "Happy Sweet 16, Zuma !! we love u SO much !!” Stefani captioned.

As the video rolled out, Zuma could be seen sharing a special moment with his mom twining black-framed glasses. Later, he was chilling with his stepdad Blake Shelton, and he continued pursuing his interest in music as the final shots of the collection featured Zuma playing the guitar and crooning under the stars, ending with a recent picture that seemed to be from his school's yearbook.

Stefani shares three sons, Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston with her ex and British musician Gavin Rossdale. She is now married to 48-year-old Blake Shelton.

Zuma made a surprise appearance on stage while his father’s band Bush was playing in New Jersey on August 21. His father, Rossdale, led the audience in singing "Happy Birthday" as Zuma turned 16.

With the crowd applauding, a cake and gold balloons in the shape of the number "16" were wheeled to the middle of the stage, as Zuma embraced his dad with a big hug. Later, the 16-year-old strapped on a guitar and joined Rossdale in playing their hit song "Comedown" during Bush's performance.

Rossdale later had a chat with PEOPLE about how amazing it was to celebrate Zuma's 16th birthday with 18,000 fans singing "Happy Birthday." "It was so incredible,” the singer told the outlet. He expressed his gratitude, saying the Jersey crowd made it an unforgettable night for him and his family.

As for Stefani, she was in a bit of trouble as the rocker suffered mysterious injuries which propelled her to cancel her August 17 concert. The Buble Pop Electic singer announced on Instagram story that, following a recent injury and advice from her doctors, she will be unable to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City.

“I’m so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible,” she wrote apologizing to her fans who were waiting to witness the rocker, stating that the show would be rescheduled as soon as possible. Stefani also mentioned that Ticketmaster would notify ticket holders via email once the new date is confirmed and assured fans that their "current tickets" would remain valid for the rescheduled event.

It is unclear if Stefani has recovered from her mysterious injuries as there have not been any new reports about her health. But considering her celebration of Zuma’s birthday, fans can hope that the No Doubt lead vocalist and songwriter is on a path of speedy recovery and she may continue with her pending concert soon.

