Eminem Wraps Himself In A Body Bag In The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Cover Art

Eminem has now literally bodied his alter ego, Slim Shady, to justify the title of his much-awaited twelfth studio album titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

On July 12, he is set to release The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), with the cover art made public through his social media on July 9th.

Eminem drops nostalgic cover art for upcoming album

The cover art features Slim Shady with his wide blue eyes and signature bleached blond hair, being zipped up in a body bag. The album title is written in colorful letters using the same font as The Slim Shady LP.

Slim Shady, as depicted on the artwork, appears young, as if teleported straight from the 2000s. The image of him being zipped into a body bag signifies the end of the alter ego. This theme comes full circle in Eminem's twelfth studio album, considering the cover art of his first album, The Slim Shady LP, which showed a body in the trunk of a car, waiting to be disposed of.

Eminem revealed that the album would be released on Friday, July 12th.

Many fans responded positively, expressing hope that it would become a classic. Some even asked if he could surprise them by releasing the tracklist. One fan commented that the album would be so impactful that it would need "more body bags" once it is finally out.

Advertisement

Eminem's back-to-back hits in the 2020s

Before his latest offering, Marshall released two other tracks: Houdini, which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Tobey, featuring Detroit rappers BabyTron and Big Sean. The music video for Tobey, directed by Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett, premiered on July 8th after being rescheduled.

It has been almost two years since Eminem last released an album, Music to Be Murdered By, in January, which reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning Eminem his historic tenth consecutive No. 1 album.

In a rare interview with XXL in 2022, Eminem noted that he revisited his first three albums for inspiration and hinted that these might have influenced his upcoming releases. He mentioned that he looks back at where he started and still listens to those works for motivation, although there are aspects he feels he could have done better.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Happened Between Eminem And Melle Mel? Dispute Explored As Rapper Addresses Beef In New Single Tobey