What Happened During The Filming Of Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy's Intimate Scene In Oppenheimer?

Complex issues and plots have been around for Christopher Nolan. After Oppenheimer made it big in the 2023 Hollywood League of movies and continues to garner appreciation, actress Florence Pugh opens up about an awkward incident that happened on the set when an intense sex scene between Cillian Murphy and Pugh was being shot. That’s when it happened and the actress considers “it was not ideal timing.” Can you guess what went wrong on the sets of Oppenheimer? Let’s find out.

What happened during Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy's intimate scene In Oppenheimer's shooting?

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer actress, Florence Pugh STUNS in Punk Bride-inspired glam on red carpet

Appearing in a Universal Panel interview, the 28-year-old actress revealed how technical difficulties interrupted the sex scene of Oppenheimer. As the Black Widow actress recalls, “In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke.” She also added, “No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing.” The female protagonist of Oppenheimer also revealed how this glitch led Cillian and herself to hold each other’s bodies, in a manner like wrapping one’s arms around themselves. The actress also explained how it was a closed set. A curious learner, the Midsommar actress took this opportunity to ask the camera surgeon, “So tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?” This anecdote made the Dune actress giggle and also explained how these are the moments one creates. She also went on to add, “I’m like, ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?'”

Advertisement

It was a hilarious encounter, as the Little Women actress recalls.

How was Florence Pugh’s experience on the sets of Oppenheimer?

The young and dynamic actress enjoyed being a part of such a diverse team. She recalled, “Every person on this set was so knowledgeable and was so ready to make this kind of movie that there was no dull moment. It was all amazing. It felt like we were lucky to be there every second of the day.”

It also explains why Florence loved working with the team. In short, Nolan’s production team has been fabulous since day one. That also explains the 13 Oscar nominations the movie has received, the highest for any film. It includes best actor for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., best director for Christopher Nolan, and best supporting actress for Emily Blunt amongst others.

Pugh played Jean Tatlock in the biographical thriller film, who was in a relationship with Oppenheimer played by Murphy. This was before and after he got married to Katherine or Kitty Oppenheimer, played by Emily Blunt. It will be interesting to read more insider anecdotes related to this blockbuster film. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: What is Florence Pugh’s net worth 2023: Lifestyle, movies, awards, controversies, dating history and more