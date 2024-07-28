What Happened To Rita Ora? Find Out As Singer Issues Apology After Canceling Campus Fesztival Appearance

Rita Ora, a popular British singer and actress, had to cancel her performance at Campus Fesztivál in Debrecen, Hungary. The artist announced on Instagram that she had to cancel it due to an undisclosed health issue. The announcement surprised and disappointed many fans, but Ora thanked them for their understanding and support during this difficult time.

Rita Ora's unexpected cancellation due to health concerns

Rita Ora announced on Saturday, July 27, that her set at Campus Fesztivál would be canceled. On her Instagram story, Ora wrote, "Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztivál tonight."

She also revealed that she had spent the night before in a Budapest hospital, where she had been ordered to rest thoroughly by the doctor. Ora went on, "I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I'm truly thankful for your understanding."

The specifics of Ora's health issue have not been revealed, leaving fans and the media in the dark. The singer's decision to prioritize her health was met with understanding and support from her fans. The music festival, which began on July 24 and ended on July 28, had Ora's performance as one of its main attractions.

Rita Ora's recent performance in Lithuania

Before the cancellation in Hungary, Rita Ora had been busy with her festival rounds. Just the day before, on July 25, she performed at Lithuania's As Young As Vilnius festival. Ora expressed her excitement and gratitude to fans on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos from the event.

She wrote, "Lithuania you blew my mind!! 50k people, in the pouring rain, I appreciate every single one of you and you brought the ENERGY 🇱🇹💖." Ora expressed her excitement about headlining the festival, calling it an absolute honour.

Despite the setback in Hungary, Rita Ora's fans can look forward to her next appearance at the Lovestream Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia, on August 16. As of now, there is no confirmation that her health issues will have an impact on her performance at this or any future events. Ora's team has not released any additional information about her condition or recovery timeline.

