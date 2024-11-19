What Happened To Sally Kirkland? Veteran Actress Battling Health Crisis After Severe Illnesses And Bone Fractures

Sally Kirkland, an 83-year-old veteran actress known for her decades-long career, is facing significant health and financial challenges. Friends of the Oscar-nominated star have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her afford urgent medical care after she suffered life-threatening infections and severe bone fractures.

The fundraiser, which went live on Monday, aims to raise $65,000 to cover the costs of treatment and rehabilitation that exceed her insurance coverage.

The organizers revealed, “This past year Sally fractured four bones in her neck, her right wrist, and her left hip. While recovering, she developed two separate, life-threatening infections. The lack of proper care greatly diminishes Sally’s chance of a full recovery.”

Kirkland’s friends stated that with the right medical support, the actress could overcome these setbacks and return to the work she loves.

The GoFundMe also states how external factors have worsened Kirkland’s situation. Changes made to SAG-AFTRA’s health plan for senior members have reportedly affected her ability to access affordable care.

Additionally, the 2007 market crash significantly impacted her finances, reducing much of her savings and investments accumulated during the height of her career.

Kirkland, who has been single throughout her life and has no children, lacks a familial safety net. Despite these hardships, her friends described her as a person who has always prioritized being there for others, given everything she has to her craft, her church, her friends, and her community.

Advertisement

Sally Kirkland began her acting career in the 1960s and has appeared in over 300 projects. Some of her notable works include The Sting, Private Benjamin, JFK, Roseanne, Bruce Almighty, and Anna.

Her role in Anna earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 1988, along with a Golden Globe nomination and an Independent Spirit Award.

More recently, Kirkland appeared in the indie film Sallywood, directed by Xaque Gruber. Despite her health issues, she has continued to work.

The GoFundMe campaign is organized by Kirkland’s close friends Paige Dylan, Coty Galloway, and Mel England, who admired her. They shared that Kirkland has always been a generous and maternal figure, offering wisdom and support to those around her.

“She has been more than just a friend; she has been a maternal figure, offering encouragement, wisdom, and love when it was needed most,” the organizers wrote. They described her as a limitless source of generosity, kindness, and unwavering spirit.

Advertisement

The fundraiser, created with gratitude, hope, and love, aims to ensure Kirkland receives the medical care she urgently needs. The organizers hope her fans and the broader community will come together to support the beloved actress during this challenging time.

ALSO READ: Why Did Snoop Dogg Break Down in Tears On The Voice? Says, 'I'm So Torn Right Now Because...'