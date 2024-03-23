Top Interesting Superhero Shows To Add To Your Watchlist: From Extraordinary To The Tick

The rise of superhero shows on TV and streaming services might seem recent, starting with hits like Arrow and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, the trend actually dates back to the early days of television with classics like The Lone Ranger in 1949. Since then, superheroes have appeared in various forms, from campy to serious, animated to live-action, and sporting different looks, like Spider-Man's iconic suit or Jessica Jones' casual attire.

To compile our list of top superhero TV shows, we looked at their Tomatometer scores, consulted various reputable best of lists, and added our editorial judgment. We focused on shows that have gained cult status over time. While not every comic book character adaptation made the cut—series like Lucifer, Constantine, and Preacher are categorized as horror-fantasy—you'll discover the finest superheroes on television in the list.

List of Top Interesting Superhero Shows Offers A Unique Experience

Big Hero 6 The Series (2017)

Big Hero 6 The Series follows 14-year-old tech prodigy Hiro Hamada and his compassionate robot companion, Baymax, after the events of the film. Joined by friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go, and Fred, they face high-tech adventures defending their city from villains. Alongside battling bad guys, Hiro deals with typical teenage challenges like school and social life.

Starring: Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Genesis Rodriguez, Jamie Chung

Where to watch: Stream Big Hero 6 The Series on Disney+ or purchase it on Prime Video or Apple TV.

Powers (2015)

Homicide detectives Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim solve cases involving superhuman powers, facing challenges, especially as Christian deals with losing his own abilities.

Starring: Sharlto Copley, Susan Heyward, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Michelle Forbes

Where to watch: Purchase Powers on Vudu or Prime Video.

Blade (2006)

Krista Starr comes back from Iraq to find out her twin brother, Zack, died mysteriously. She encounters Blade and the killer, Marcus Van Sciver, a powerful vampire who turns her into one. Blade helps Krista control her new vampire instincts and offers her a chance to seek revenge for her brother's death and take down Marcus. The series is inspired by the Blade comic-book character and movies.

Starring: Kirk Sticky Fingaz Jones, Jill Wagner, Jessica Gower, Neil Jackson

Where to watch: The Series on Apple TV.

Street Hawk (1985)

Jesse Mach, a former motorcycle cop injured on duty, is enlisted for a secret government mission to ride Street Hawk—a specialized bike built to combat crime.

Starring: Rex Smith, Joe Regalbuto, Richard Venture, Jeannie Wilson

Where to watch: Buy Street Hawk on Prime Video.

Mutant X (2001)

The action-packed ensemble drama follows a team of human mutants led by the enigmatic Adam Kane, who gained extraordinary powers from genetic experiments.

Starring: John Shea, Victoria Pratt, Victor Webster, Forbes March

Where to watch: Buy Mutant X on Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series (2011)

This animated series follows Earth's Green Lantern, Hal Jordan, and his partner Kilowog as they defend the Guardian Frontier from the Red Lantern Corps, fueled by rage. Joined by new allies, they strive to protect the Green Lantern Corps and their mission against the impending threat.

Starring: Josh Keaton, Kevin Michael Richardson, Jennifer Hale, Ian Abercrombie

Where to watch: The Animated Series is available with a subscription on Max, or buy it on Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV.

Defenders of The Earth (1986)

Flash Gordon, the Phantom, Mandrake the Magician, and Lothar, along with their children, unite to defend Earth against the villainous Ming the Merciless.

Starring: Lou Richards, Peter Mark Richman, Peter Renaday, Buster Jones

Where to watch: Buy Defenders of the Earth on Prime Video.

My Ordinary Family (2010)

Michael Chiklis (The Shield) stars as Jim Powell, the father of a regular family who plans a vacation for bonding. However, when their plane crashes into the Amazon River, they realize they've gained special superpowers. The Powells seek meaning in their newfound abilities and explore what brings them together. Julie Benz (Dexter) also features in the series.

Starring: Michael Chiklis, Julie Benz, Romany Malco, Autumn Reeser

Where to watch: Buy No Ordinary Family on Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV.

The Cape (2011)

Vince Faraday, an honest cop in a corrupt police force, gets framed for murders. To protect his family and fight Palm City's criminals, he goes into hiding. Inspired by his son's favorite comic book hero, The Cape, Faraday trains with a circus gang leader to become the superhero and bring justice to the city.

Starring: David Lyons, James Frain, Jennifer Ferrin, Ryan Wynott

Where to watch: Buy The Cape on Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV.

Future Man (2017)

Janitor Josh Futturman's dull life takes a thrilling turn when he conquers an unbeatable video game. Soon, visitors from the future arrive, putting the world in jeopardy, and Josh becomes its unlikely savior. With a team by his side, he embarks on time-traveling missions to thwart the extraterrestrial threat and protect Earth.

Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Haley Joel Osment

Where to watch: Watch Future Man with a subscription on Hulu, or buy it on Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV.

The Tick (2001)

This live-action adaptation of the cartoon series follows the adventures of a 7-foot, 400-pound superhero known for his incredible strength, speed, and battle cry of Spoooooon! He's aided by his sidekick, Arthur the moth, as they battle crime together.

Starring: Patrick Warburton, David Burke, Liz Vassey, Nestor Carbonell

Where to watch: Buy The Tick on Prime Video.

Extraordinary (2023-)

In a world where everyone over 18 got superpowers a decade ago, 25-year-old Jen feels left behind as she hasn't received hers yet. Desperate for any power, she navigates life with her flatmates, fueled by hope and determination. Jen embarks on a quest to discover her potential superpower, facing the uncertainties of adulthood along the way.

Starring: Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney Plus

