Jason Reitman's film about Saturday Night Live's opening night now has a release date ahead of its premiere this year. On Tuesday, Sony Pictures announced that the film titled Saturday Night will be released in theaters on October 11.

Gabriel LaBelle plays series creator Lorne Michaels in Saturday Night

This date celebrates the 49th anniversary of the NBC sketch series' debut, which took place on the same night in 1975. The movie, which was previously going by the working title SNL 1975, will be released during prime awards season.

Directed by Reitnam, the film centers on the backstage events preceding the first broadcast of SNL. Cooper Hoffman plays former NBC executive Dick Ebersol, Rachel Sennott plays Michaels' ex-wife and former SNL writer Rosie Shuster, and Gabriel LaBelle plays series creator Lorne Michaels.

What is the story of Saturday Night?

According to the official synopsis of the movie, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. The Sony film is based on the true account of what transpired behind the scenes in the ninety minutes before the broadcast. With laughter, mayhem, and the lure of a revolution, the film counts down in real-time to the iconic phrase, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"

Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan conducted in-depth interviews with the living cast, writers, and crew of Saturday Night Live's inaugural episode of the show that debuted on NBC on October 11, 1975, and has been broadcasting ever since.

Dylan O'Brien (as Dan Aykroyd), Lamorne Morris (as Garrett Morris), Cory Michael Smith (as Chevy Chase), Matt Wood (as John Belushi), Ella Hunt (as Gilda Radner), Emily Fairn (as Laurene Newman), and Kim Matula (as Jane Curtin) are portraying the original cast members of Saturday Night Live in the film.

