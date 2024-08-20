Did Taylor Swift’s Dad Gift Guitar Picks To Channing Tatum-Zoe Kravitz For Their Date Night At Eras Tour? DEETS As Actor Shares Post Ft. Fiancée, Scott Swift

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz took some time off from their promotions and enjoyed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. After attending the tour on Monday, Tatum shared a mushy video of himself with his fiancée and a picture with Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, who gifted him guitar picks.

In the first video, the pair danced to the tunes of Shake It Off, and while Kravitz was enjoying herself, the Step Up star kissed her on the cheek. As for the second picture of the post, the actor showed off a few guitar picks in his hand and posed for a selfie with the elder Swift. The Dear John actor mentions in the caption of his post that he will sell the picks and donate the money to charity.

As for the caption, the Hollywood star wrote, “Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force! Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is.”

Meanwhile, Tatum and Kravitz have been looking forward to their big release, titled Blink Twice. Earlier in the month, the engaged couple were snapped out in the city attending the premiere of their upcoming movie, directed by the Big Little Lies actress. The pair was also joined by the latter’s father, Lenny Kravitz.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Let’s Go Pops’: Channing Tatum Shares Heartwarming Post For Fiancée Zoë Kravitz’s Dad Lenny

Tatum did not attend the Eras Tour for the first time, as he had previously joined his daughter, Everly, at the concert. At the time, the Fly Me To The Moon star got clicked with Gayle King in the black hand-painted t-shirt and shorts.

Moreover, Tatum had been all praise for Taylor Swift during his appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While speaking to the host, the actor said, “I kind of know her a little personally, and she’s really just normal and sweet.”

He added, “And she’ll make you, like, a dinner and whip it up, no problem. Like homemade Pop-Tarts. Like warm, warm Pop-Tarts.” Meanwhile, talking about being in attendance at the Taylor Swift concert, the actor recalled, “And then you get to see her go on stage, for like a three-plus hour show... I challenge any triathlete who’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing on stage.”

Advertisement

Catch Channing Tatum in action at the cinema halls as the actor is set to appear in Blink Twice. The movie will hit theaters on August 23.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum Reveals Taylor Swift Can Whip Up 'Random Three-Star Michelin' Dishes On Demand; Deets Here