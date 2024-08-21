Jennifer Lopez Heartbroken But Ready To 'Move On' As Ben Affleck Did Not Show Any Interest In Saving Their Marriage: Source

Jennifer Lopez reportedly tried to salvage her marriage with Ben Affleck, but the actor did not make any efforts on his part. Amid the singer’s filing for divorce from the Oscar winner on Tuesday, August 20, a source told People that she decided to part ways with her husband of two years after coming to a painful conclusion that “it’s time to move on.”

Lopez, per the tipster, is very sad and disappointed, but “Ben hasn’t given her signs he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work.” According to the insider, Bennifer’s relationship reached a point where Lopez needed to look out for herself.

Lopez’s choice of date to file for legal separation from Affleck happens to be the second anniversary of their wedding celebration in front of family and friends in Georgia, which occurred a month after the two officially tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple did not have a prenup, according to a TMZ source.

For those unversed, Bennifer’s divorce marks the poignant end of their second chance at romance after the pair, who were engaged to get married in the early 2000s, broke up in 2004.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Can't Stand Each Other'? Sources Reveal 'Bad Blood' Between the Couple

Jen and Ben’s rekindled romance in 2021 saw the couple attending red-carpet events together, as well as collaborating on the singer’s Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. While Lopez noted to People in February 2022 that they had some concerns about dating in the spotlight again, she asserted that she felt beyond lucky and proud to be with Ben. The Atlas actress at the time expressed that their second shot at being together was different because they were both more mature.

Advertisement

Lopez and Affleck’s recent split comes after the former couple spent much of the summer on different coasts. She was in NYC while he was in LA since the beginning of May. Lopez listed April 26 as the date of separation in her divorce filing in LA County Superior Court.

“They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” an insider told People earlier this month. The source added at the time that Lopez hadn’t seen Affleck for months. That, however, changed on August 15, when the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer paid the Argo actor a visit at his rental home in California to wish him a happy 52nd birthday, despite him having skipped her 55th birthday celebration in New York on July 24.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Divorce: Everything The Couple Is Seeking From Split