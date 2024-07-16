Channing Tatum Reveals How He And Zoë Kravitz Met Because Of Blink Twice's Script

Channing Tatum, a popular Hollywood actor, is gearing up for the release of several movies. He stars in Fly Me To The Moon, a sci-fi rom-com drama alongside Scarlett Johansson, and also features in Blink Twice, a film written and directed by his fiancée, actress Zoë Kravitz.

In a recent discussion, Tatum shared how he and Zoë Kravitz connected through Blink Twice. Kravitz initially sent him the script, considering him for a role, and their relationship blossomed during the process of working on the film together. They were first romantically linked in 2021, and by October 2023, they decided to get engaged.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s meet-cute

Recently, Channing Tatum appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Fly Me To The Moon. During the interview, he shared insights into how he and Zoë Kravitz first connected over her script for Blink Twice. He shared, "She brought me a script, and it was definitely something no one has ever thought of me for, and I really was like, 'Wow, why do you want me for this?' It was a long journey. She's been writing it for, like, five, six years now."

He further stated, "I think I had one meeting with her and then she went away for, like, a year and a half to, like, work on the thing. Then my producer came to me and was like, 'Look, this thing is getting really good. We might actually make this.' And then I read it and it was. It was really, really good."

When Jimmy asked how he feels for the Divergent actress, Tatum revealed that he could not put it into words as she is so special and “annoyingly cool” that it is a problem.

Zoë Kravitz’s background and Channing’s love for her

Zoë Kravitz's parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, are indeed iconic figures, contributing to her "annoyingly cool" persona. Zoë herself has built an impressive career with roles in high-profile projects like The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, and Big Little Lies.

Channing Tatum affection for his fiance is evident. During an interview with E! News at the premiere of Fly Me To The Moon, he talked about how Blink Twice brought them closer and how their relationship has grown in the process.

He said, “It didn't feel any different. That was what brought us together and made us really feel like we're very connected on what we love about life, what we love about just things in general about being alive.” Tatum then explained how loving somebody should be easy and that they found their love “just easy”.

