What Is Dollywood Theme Park Inspired From? Dolly Parton Reveals

Dolly Parton, honored as one of National Geographic's 2024 Travelers of the Year, reveals the magic behind Dollywood, her renowned theme park.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, the Jolene singer emphasizes the park's unique charm rooted in its picturesque surroundings. Parton expresses gratitude for being located in the breathtaking Smoky Mountains, stating that they provide endless inspiration, visible just by looking out the window.

The essence of Dollywood

Parton attributes Dollywood's distinctiveness to both the majestic Smoky Mountains and the warm-hearted people working at the park. According to her, the combination of the natural beauty of the Smokies and the dedication of the staff sets Dollywood apart from other theme parks worldwide.

Positioned near the most-visited national park in the country, Parton believes in utilizing the gifts bestowed by nature to create extraordinary experiences for guests.

The country icon also highlights her latest venture, the HeartSong Lodge & Resort. Parton describes it as an extension of the Smoky Mountains themselves, designed to bring guests closer to nature.

She envisions the resort as a space where the natural wonders seamlessly blend with the overall experience, creating an environment that feels like the mountains have come indoors.

Life on the road and musical inspirations

Parton, known for her bustling schedule, reflects on her past travels. While she doesn't find as much time for leisurely trips, she reminisces about the days she and her husband explored the country in their RV.

Advertisement

The iconic singer expresses a preference for road trips, relishing the opportunity to witness the beauty of places that might be missed when flying. Parton confesses to having written countless songs while on the road, with two of her retired tour buses now residing at Dollywood for guests to explore.

Dolly Parton's advice is simple yet profound: "Treat others the way you want to be treated." Whether hosting guests in Dollywood or journeying through life, she emphasizes the importance of love, compassion, and enjoying the journey.

As a testament to her enduring creativity, Parton's legacy lives on not just in her music but in the very fabric of Dollywood—a place where nature, people, and dreams come together to create lasting memories.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton revealed reason behind not having kids all these years; expressed being 'glad' about the decision