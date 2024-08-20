What Is Elliot Page’s Net Worth in 2024? Find Out As Umbrella Academy Comes to an End

Elliot Page, a Canadian actor and director, has a net worth of $8 million. Page is known for roles in shows and films like Trailer Park Boys, Hard Candy, and Juno. Alongside acting, Page is a sought-after voice-over artist and endorser. Page is also an active philanthropist, particularly vocal about ending the dictatorship in Burma.

Elliot Page was born on February 21, 1987, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Page's mother was a teacher, and his father was a graphic designer. Before transitioning, Page went by the name Ellen. He attended Halifax Grammar School, Queen Elizabeth High School, and the Shambhala School, graduating in 2005. Page then studied in Toronto for two years at Vaughan Road Academy. He began acting at age 10, with his first role in the TV movie Pit Pony.

After the success of Pit Pony, Elliot Page starred in the TV spin-off from 1999 to 2000, earning a Young Artist Award nomination. In 2002, he appeared in the film Marion Bridge and joined the series Trailer Park Boys as Treena Lahey. In 2003, he had roles in Touch & Go, Love That Bo, and several TV films. Page won a Gemini Award for his performance in Ghost Cat.

In 2004, Elliot Page appeared in Willy Wonderful, winning an award at the Atlantic Film Festival and earning a Genie Award nomination. His breakout came in 2005 with Hard Candy, earning him critical acclaim. He then stars in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). In 2007, Page's role in Juno brought widespread praise and major award nominations, solidifying his Hollywood status.

Advertisement

After Juno, Page starred in An American Crime and The Tracey Fragments in 2007, then co-starred in Smart People. He hosted Saturday Night Live in 2008. In 2009, he appeared in Whip It and Inception, both successful films. In 2010, he was in The Super and Peacock.

In 2012, Page was in To Rome with Love and Beyond: Two Souls. He starred in The East and Touchy Feely in 2013 and reprised his X-Men role in 2014. He produced and starred in Freeheld (2015) and led The Umbrella Academy (2017). In 2021, he launched Page Boy Productions.

Page came out as gay in 2014, married Emma Portner in 2018, and divorced in 2021. In December 2020, he came out as transgender and appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 2021. He also signed a $3 million book deal for Pageboy, which sold 68,000 copies.

ALSO READ: Close to You Trailer: Elliot Page Returns to the Big Screen With THIS New Emotional Rollercoaster; See Here