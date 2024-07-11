Close to You Trailer: Elliot Page Returns to the Big Screen With THIS New Emotional Rollercoaster; See Here

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page is about to make an emotional return to the silver screen with his latest film, Close to You. The film's trailer, released by PEOPLE first, offers a quick look into what promises to be an emotional storm of love, family dynamics, and personal identity.

Directed and written by Dominic Savage, Close to You made its global debut at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, gathering attention for its unfiltered depiction of a character struggling with ups and downs in his life. Page, who acts as Sam, the protagonist, dives deep into the difficulties of returning home after a significant personal transition.

Elliot Page explores homecoming and identity in Dominic Savage's Close to You

The film's premise revolves around the protagonist, Sam, who hasn’t visited his family and has been living in his hometown for the past 4 years since his transition. The occasion on which he moves back to his hometown is his father's birthday, setting the stage for an emotional exploration of unsettled feelings and restoring his past. As Sam directs the familiar yet unfamiliar region of his hometown, he faces old wounds and reconnects with relationships, including renewing a flame with an old love interest.

Elliot Page's Close to You portrays a turning point in his career and personal journey. In an interview with People, Page expressed a mix of gratitude, nervousness, and excitement before the film's debut. He defined his experience of filming Close to You as one of the spotlights of his career, particularly observing the unique approach of working with unrehearsed scenes under Dominic Savage's direction.

“This was the complete showcase of my career, personally,” Page shared with excitement. Dominic says, "The experience of making a film in this way is not something I've done before.”

The actor also highlighted the empowering effect of working on such a project three years after openly coming out as transgender. "The way I get to feel working now is far more manifested coming from that base.” Page added. “ Doing something like this, a complete improvement, before, would’ve been close to impossible.”

Elliot Page shines in Close to You: A tale of identity and acceptance

The trailer for Close to You teases us with deep emotional scenes, displaying Page's ability to explore complicated characters with sincerity. His portrayal of Sam is both sensitive and powerful, striking a chord with audiences who acknowledge stories that explore personal growth and acceptance.

Produced by Greenwich Entertainment, the film features a talented cast, which includes Hillary Baack beside Page. Some producers namely Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, Daniel Bekerman, Chris Yurkovich, and Dominic Savage, have collaborated to bring this gripping tale to life, which is supported by executive producers namely Anita Gou, Sam Intili, Nia Vazirani, Francine Maisler, Matt Jordan Smith, and Andrew Frank

Close to You is scheduled to hit theaters on August 16, inviting viewers to involve themselves in a moving tale that exceeds the boundaries of identity and familial relationships. With Elliot Page at the helm, this film assures to leave a prolonged impression, portraying his development both as an actor and as an advocate for original representation in cinema.

As anticipation builds for its release, Close to You stands ready to mesmerize its viewers with its genuine storytelling and Elliot Page's convincing performance, marking an important chapter in modern cinemas' investigation of personal identity and emotional strength.

