Elliot Page Reveals The 'Big Shift' He Felt While Acting On Set Of The Umbrella Academy After 'Coming Out As Trans'; See Here

As we gear up for the fourth and final installment of the drama show Umbrella Academy, star Elliot Page recalls the impact that the show has had on him, especially when it came to coming to terms with his own transition. Page sat down with PEOPLE for an exclusive chat, where he also spoke about the impact of the show on the audience plus how he feels about his character’s discovery of self-worth.

Elliot Page on his experience as Viktor on the show

“That's been the big shift for me is having a lot of my experience post coming out as trans, or even this last season having been on T for a bit,” Page said about when his character was reintroduced in the show as Viktor Hargreeves. The Close to You star came out as a transgender back in December 2020, and the decision to be recast as Viktor helped him feel much better about acting.

“The difference is so significant, and I love it. Hopefully, I'll continue to get to act and see how it impacts my work,” Page said in the interview.

Page further talks about Viktor’s character development throughout the seasons, and how it has been leading up to this precise moment where he confronts his adoptive father Reginald Hargreeves. Recalling how the character started as someone unwilling to connect with other people, the actor describes it as quite “gratifying” to see the character grow. “He still has some stuff to deal with, like dude could probably work on some of those anger issues, but he's on his way,” said the actor on Viktor’s newfound “self-worth.”

In the end, the actor hopes to see the fans connect with the siblings on-screen.

The Umbrella Academy's final season

The Umbrella Academy chronicles the tales of a dysfunctional family where the adopted siblings have unnatural power. Whilst the seven siblings do not share a healthy bond, often riddled with complexities and personal struggles, they come together to investigate the death of their father. Based on a graphic novel of the same name, the characters were not racially diverse originally, but its small-screen adaptation introduced a cohort of diverse individuals. Star Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison in the show, acknowledged to PEOPLE that the best part of the show is the refreshing representation, which helped many of the fans identify with on-screen characters.

