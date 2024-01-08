What is Gordon Ramsey's secret to parenting six kids? The chef spills the beans

Gordon Ramsay, the acclaimed chef known for his fiery personality in the kitchen, provides a rare glimpse into his parenting style and the secrets behind raising his six children. In an exclusive clip from the show Last Meals, Ramsay opens up about the incredible journey of parenting six kids alongside wife Tana, navigating his areas of focus when raising a diverse brood.

Gordon Ramsay, despite his demanding career, proudly reflects on his six children - Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Matilda, 22, Oscar, 4, and Jesse, 7 weeks, each carving their distinctive identity. Ramsay emphasizes the importance of encouraging his children to find their passion and unique paths, steering clear of the pitfalls of fame and fortune. “Six amazing kids. I'm incredibly lucky. And all I've taught our children is that you know, find your passion, find your way. Don't deal with fame, fortune, money,” he stated.

Talking about the individual success of his kids, Ramsay shared, “They all work. Meg, our eldest, is an amazing police officer. Jack is in the Royal Marines and so he's dedicating his life to the Marines. Tilly's at university, Holly's into fashion. Oscar's playing havoc in the nativity play. He had two words to say in his play and he balls them up because he spotted his mom and then obviously Jesse is months old."

Further in his conversation with Josh Scherer, as retrieved via Mythical Kitchen, the celebrity chef mentioned that, unlike his own distant relationship with his father, Ramsay maintains a close bond with his children, adopting an approach that focuses on understanding and collaboration rather than condescension, stating, “But I always say, the earlier you tell me, the more I can do. And so, unlike my father, I didn't have a close relationship with him. He was also the condescending type. 'I told you so.' Kids want to hear what we've got, how do we salvage and what's the comeback.”

Gordon Ramsay on his methods of imparting his kids with financial literacy

In the midst of his parenting journey, Ramsay highlights a distinctive method he employs to instill financial discipline in his children. The celebrity chef explains that he encourages his kids to save their monthly allowances, promising to match the accumulated amount at Christmas. “Every time they got their allowance, every month, a couple hundred dollars if they save that up across the 12-month period, I would match that at Christmas for them,” he shared.

“They got to stay true to their form by saving every dollar. and so when you start that practice, at sort of 10, 11, 12, 13, they got their part-time jobs, all of a sudden their minds are focused about their career paths. And so yeah, that was the opposite way that I grew up. They are super disciplined and they are on it man,” he continued.

Ramsay's hands-on approach to parenting, coupled with his emphasis on financial responsibility, paints a picture of a celebrity chef dedicated to nurturing the future paths of his six children. As Ramsay continues to balance the heat of the kitchen with the warmth of family life, his insights into parenting provide a refreshing perspective on dedicated parenting.

