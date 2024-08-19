What Is Incoming About? Know More About R-Rated Comedy Ahead Of Netflix Premiere

Dave Chernin and John Chernin, celebrated filmmakers popularly known for It’s Always Sunny for Philadelphia, are going to direct Netflix’s upcoming movie, ‘Incoming’. The movie focuses on bringing back the nostalgic essence of the high school comedies from the 2000s when movies like American Pie used to rule the screens.

The storyline revolves around a group of high school boys who navigate through their adolescent life, crushes, friendships, and more in this R-rated movie. What happens after attending their first high school party or how it escalates an unforgettable night into chaos is all about the rest of the narrative.

Dave and John have taken inspiration from their own experiences for directing this movie. And having a long-admired desire to direct a high school comedy, this project seemed to be the perfect choice for them. In an interview with Netflix Tudum in 2023, John Chernin shared, "I remember me and Dave sitting by a window with the lights off just looking into the backyard at this raging high school house party next door thinking that is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen."

Supporting John’s statements, his brother Dave chimed in, “We always wanted to write a high school movie. So for 15-plus years, we’ve been kicking around the idea of a high school movie, and there were just little moments that we always had written in notepads."

Even though audiences have walked away from the teen romances or high school comedy genres, the Chernin brothers believed that there’s still some part of them who might resonate with this storyline. They further explained that this kind of movie not only attracts the young audience but also gives them a chance to laugh for every generation.

The plot follows a group of four freshmen boys - Benj, Hugh, Sam, and Caden. Even though they are the sore losers, they try to take a chance at their luck and make something out of themselves. They attend their first high school party and what is supposed to be fun and entertaining, it transpires to hilarious mistakes, embarrassing situations, and more. Without the usage of cellphones or social media, this movie solely projects the old charm vibes which feel both authentic and comedic in every sense.

The cast of the movie includes Mason Thomas who plays Benj. Thomas is known for featuring in The Black Phone. In addition to him, the film, Incoming also stars Bardia Seiri, Raphael Alejandro, Isabella Ferreira, Roman Reed, and others.

TikTok sensation, Loren Gray is playing the cool and aloof girl whom everyone wants to date in school. This is her film debut. Kaitlin Olson plays Benj’s mother, and whoever is an It’s Always Sunny In Philadephia fan, it’s a treat for them.

Well, the movie Incoming is scheduled to stream on Netflix on August 23, 2024. Let us know your thoughts about the film’s plot and the directors’ points of view.

