Matthew Perry Allegedly Spent Over USD 55,000 For Ketamine Vials in 29 Days? Reveals Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drug addiction and death.

The controversy related to Matthew Perry’s death is making rounds on the internet of late. Now the actor's alleged spending on the Ketamin vials in 29 days has grabbed all the attention which is rather alarming considering that he was known to have issues with substances.

As per US Weekly, the unsealed court documents against the actor's live-in assistant Kenny Iwamasa claim that Perry and Iwamasa allegedly spent around USD 55,000 on 55 ketamine vials and several injects in 29 days leading to the Friends actor’s death.

The filings obtained by the publication mention a series of text messages from the assistant asking for more of the substance almost every day.

As per the documents, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who is charged along with Dr. Mark Chavez in the investigation, went to the actor's house on multiple instances to inject him.

As per the outlet’s report, the documents claim that just nine days after illegally purchasing 25 vials of the substance from his source, the assistant illegally purchased another set of 25 bottles for USD 6000.

He allegedly injected the actor six times that day and over the next 72 hours, he injected Perry at least 18 more times per the documents timeline. As per the outlet, on September 30, Iwamasa allegedly paid USD 4,500 for the drug. On October 2, the assistant seemingly asked for 8 vials of the drug, and on the same day, he bought ketamine lozenges from Dr. Plasencia for around USD 2000.

On October 6, the aforementioned doctor traveled to the actor's house to inject him with the drug Iwamasa mentioned only 1 was left. He allegedly sold the assistant 1 or more vials and the payment was allegedly made in cash. On October 8, 2 vials were sold to Iwamasa for USD 6000 by Dr. Plasencia.

As per the publications report, the documents state that on October 10, the doctor injected the actor with the drug in a public parking lot in Long Beach, California, and provided his assistant with more ketamine vials. The assistant sends a text to the broker/dealer Erik Fleming to buy more of the substance. Fleming responds that he can sell 10ml vials for USD 300 and asks for a USD 1000 brokering fee.

Between October 13 and 14, Fleming provided 25 vials of the drug delivered to the actor's house as the assistant reportedly told him that he would purchase those for USD 5500, and would give USD 500 as a “logistics” fee.

As per the article, between October 23 and 24, the assistant texts the broker for ketamine. He responded, “You want same amount? Put the 5500 together asap and ill come get it as soon as possible to get it all done tonight.” He allegedly drove to Perry's home to get the cash and the following day returned with at least 25 vials of the substance.

At least six shots of the drug were given to the actor, administered by his assistant which was continued for the following three days. On October 28, Iwmasa administered at least 3 shots of the drug to Perry, who passed away on the very same day, as per the publications article.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

