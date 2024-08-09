Kesha Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Her 2008 Hit TikTok By Brushing Her Teeth With THIS, See Here

Kesha released a TikTok video on August 7th to commemorate the 15th anniversary of her breakthrough single, TiK ToK. She could be seen in the video going into the restroom holding a Spotify plaque commemorating one billion plays of her 2013 song Timber. Then, realizing she had the wrong plaque, she said, "S---. Wrong one," and took out the TiK ToK. plaque.

She then filled the silver saucer of the TiK ToK plaque with Jack Daniel's whiskey and dipped her toothbrush into it. In this video, Kesha jokingly acknowledged the anniversary of her song and its iconic line.

Kesha recently posted about the creation and success of her debut single, TiK ToK. She revealed that the song, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks and sold more than eight million copies in the United States since its release in 2009, was her first single to feature both her voice and name.

Kesha explained her motivation for the song, stating that she wanted to create something fun and happy because that is how she felt and hoped to inspire similar feelings in others.

Kesha recently announced how much she still loves and feels connected to her song Tik Tok, which she wrote fifteen years ago. She claimed that the song was a reflection of her carefree, wild, and naive younger self.

She clarified that this song expresses a side of herself that she still feels compelled to guard and cherish greatly. She admitted that a lot has changed since then for her and the world as a whole, but the happiness the song brings is timeless.

Kesha also spoke about the changes she made to the song's opening lyric in response to allegations against Sean Diddy Combs. Originally, the song made a reference to Combs, but due to the serious allegations against him, Kesha changed the lyrics in her live performances to reflect a more critical tone. She confirmed that this new lyric is intended to be a permanent change and stated that she intends to re-record the song with the updated line once she has the legal right to do so.

She gave thanks to Reneé Rapp, who co-performed the song with her at Coachella in April and provided inspiration for the altered lyrics. Kesha's update demonstrates how the song has changed in meaning for her as well as in terms of the lyrics. The song still conveys a sense of fun and joy despite all the difficulties and changes she has gone through.

In her parting words, Kesha urged her followers to feel the lighthearted and happy spirit of Tik Tok. She hoped that the song would bring back memories of her own carefree youthful exuberance and provide listeners with a brief moment of carefree enjoyment. Her message was a mix of celebration of personal development and resilience with nostalgia.

