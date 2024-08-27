What Is Jennifer Coolidge's Net Worth in 2024? Everything to Know About the White Lotus Actress' Career

Jennifer Coolidge, the "comedy queen," has a net worth of $6 million and is making a name for herself in Hollywood. She has been an actor for 30 years, appearing in films such as American Pie and Legally Blonde, as well as on television shows such as Glee and 2 Broke Girls.

Her performance in The White Lotus earned her nominations for awards in 2023. Coolidge expressed surprise but happiness with her success, comparing it to being let out of a box after a long time.

Jennifer Coolidge first appeared on television in the mid-1990s in an episode of Seinfeld titled The Masseuse. Following that, she played minor roles in films such as A Bucket of Blood, Plumb Fiction, and A Night at the Roxbury. She has also voiced a character in the animated series King of the Hill.

Her breakthrough came in 1999, when she portrayed Stifler's mother in the film American Pie. This film was a huge success, grossing more than $235 million worldwide and making Coolidge famous. She reprised this role in the sequels American Pie 2 (2001) and American Wedding (2003).

She also had a supporting role in the highly regarded film Legally Blonde in 2001. Though it wasn't as successful, she made a comeback for Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

She starred in the film Testosterone in 2003, and in A Cinderella Story in 2004, she portrayed a conceited stepmother. She was almost cast in Desperate Housewives, but from 2004 to 2006, she starred in the NBC series Joey. She made an appearance in Friends' last season as well.

Jennifer Coolidge began her comedy career by appearing on various TV shows, including guest appearances on popular series. She also provided her voice for an animated film. Coolidge joined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2005 and has since starred in films such as Click, Date Movie, and Epic Movie, where she played her first lead role. She has also appeared in several of Christopher Guest's mockumentary films.

Coolidge's career took off when she landed a recurring role in a sitcom and a role in the drama Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans. She received additional recognition for her roles in Promising Young Woman and The White Lotus. She has been in films like Single All the Way, The Watcher, and Shotgun Wedding more recently, which has strengthened her reputation as a multi-genre actress.

